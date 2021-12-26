Skip to main content
    •
    December 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    Kyle Hamilton Goes No. 3 Overall In Latest Mock Draft

    CBS Sports released a number of new mock drafts and Notre Dame star safety Kyle Hamilton was projected very high
    Author:

    CBS Sports' many draft analysts released new mock drafts this weekend, and if they are right former Notre Dame star safety Kyle Hamilton is going to hear his name called very, very early in the 2022 NFL Draft.

    Draft analyst Ryan Wilson projected Hamilton No. 3 overall to the Houston Texans in his latest mock draft.

    "Justin Reid is in the final year of his deal for Houston, and while the team could be in the market for a QB, they also appear willing to see what rookie third-rounder Davis Mills can do the rest of the season. Hamilton, meanwhile, is a 6-4, 220-pound version of Ed Reed -- a sideline-to-sideline ball hawk -- and that makes him a Day 1 impact player." - Wilson

    Should Hamilton be picked as high as 3rd it would mark the highest a safety has been drafted since the Cleveland Browns picked UCLA's Eric Foster 2nd overall back in the 1992 Draft. 

    Another CBS Sports draft analyst - Chris Trapasso - also released an updated mock draft this weekend. Trapasso had Hamilton going No. 5 overall to the Detroit Lions. 

    "After moving down to collect extra picks during their rebuild and still land Hamilton, the dynamic, do-everything safety." - Trapasso

    Getting picked by the Lions would reunite Hamilton with a number of former teammates. Brock Wright is currently starting for the Lions, Tommy Kraemer is the backup at right guard and former Irish safety Jalen Elliott is a special teams player and backup safety for the Lions. Julian Okwara plays end for the Lions after being a third round pick of the team in 2020.

    Former Irish receiver Javon McKinley is on Detroit's practice squad.

    A third CBS Sports analyst - Josh Edwards - sees Hamilton falling down the draft a bit more. Hamilton has the Philadelphia Eagles selecting Hamilton with the 11th overall pick in the first round.

    "Hamilton has an argument as the draft's best available player. He can man up in coverage or play downhill and make plays in passing lanes. His role might be more important in Philadelphia's zone scheme than a cornerback." - Edwards

    Philadelphia hasn't drafted a Notre Dame player since 2008 (Trevor Laws) and it hasn't taken a former Irish player in the first round since 1954 (Neil Worden).

    Read More

    No other Notre Dame players were projected as first rounders in the latest batch of mock drafts.

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
    Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Kyle Hamilton
    Football

    Kyle Hamilton Goes No. 3 Overall In Latest Mock Draft

    34 seconds ago
    MAILBAG
    Football

    Notre Dame Football Mailbag

    22 hours ago
    Marcus Freeman
    Football

    Notre Dame Christmas Wish List

    Dec 25, 2021
    Jaylen Warren
    Football

    Oklahoma State Depth Chart For Its Matchup Against Notre Dame

    Dec 24, 2021
    Josh Burnham
    Football

    2022 Linebacker Class Was Exactly What Notre Dame Needed ... And Then Some

    Dec 24, 2021
    Tyler Buchner
    Football

    Expectations Overshadowed Tyler Buchner's Impact This Season

    Dec 24, 2021
    Marcus Freeman
    Football

    Marcus Freeman And Staff Adapted Quickly On Defense After A Rough Start

    Dec 23, 2021
    Marcus Freeman
    Football

    Take Five: Quarterback Recruiting, Quarterback Transfers, New Vibe At Notre Dame

    Dec 23, 2021