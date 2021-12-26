Kyle Hamilton Goes No. 3 Overall In Latest Mock Draft

CBS Sports released a number of new mock drafts and Notre Dame star safety Kyle Hamilton was projected very high

CBS Sports' many draft analysts released new mock drafts this weekend, and if they are right former Notre Dame star safety Kyle Hamilton is going to hear his name called very, very early in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Draft analyst Ryan Wilson projected Hamilton No. 3 overall to the Houston Texans in his latest mock draft.

"Justin Reid is in the final year of his deal for Houston, and while the team could be in the market for a QB, they also appear willing to see what rookie third-rounder Davis Mills can do the rest of the season. Hamilton, meanwhile, is a 6-4, 220-pound version of Ed Reed -- a sideline-to-sideline ball hawk -- and that makes him a Day 1 impact player." - Wilson

Should Hamilton be picked as high as 3rd it would mark the highest a safety has been drafted since the Cleveland Browns picked UCLA's Eric Foster 2nd overall back in the 1992 Draft.

Another CBS Sports draft analyst - Chris Trapasso - also released an updated mock draft this weekend. Trapasso had Hamilton going No. 5 overall to the Detroit Lions.

"After moving down to collect extra picks during their rebuild and still land Hamilton, the dynamic, do-everything safety." - Trapasso

Getting picked by the Lions would reunite Hamilton with a number of former teammates. Brock Wright is currently starting for the Lions, Tommy Kraemer is the backup at right guard and former Irish safety Jalen Elliott is a special teams player and backup safety for the Lions. Julian Okwara plays end for the Lions after being a third round pick of the team in 2020.

Former Irish receiver Javon McKinley is on Detroit's practice squad.

A third CBS Sports analyst - Josh Edwards - sees Hamilton falling down the draft a bit more. Hamilton has the Philadelphia Eagles selecting Hamilton with the 11th overall pick in the first round.

"Hamilton has an argument as the draft's best available player. He can man up in coverage or play downhill and make plays in passing lanes. His role might be more important in Philadelphia's zone scheme than a cornerback." - Edwards

Philadelphia hasn't drafted a Notre Dame player since 2008 (Trevor Laws) and it hasn't taken a former Irish player in the first round since 1954 (Neil Worden).

No other Notre Dame players were projected as first rounders in the latest batch of mock drafts.

