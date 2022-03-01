Kyle Hamilton To The Jets In Latest Mel Kiper Jr. Mock Draft

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. projected Kyle Hamilton to go to the Jets in his latest mock draft

There is no doubt that Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton will be a first round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the only question is how high. Mock drafts are all over the place, with Hamilton going anywhere between No. 2 and No. 15 in the draft.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. sees Hamilton being near the top of the draft in his latest mock draft.

"I'm going to stick with Hamilton to the Jets, who were awful in the secondary in 2021 and could lose Marcus Maye in free agency. Because I know you're thinking it: No, this is not too high to take a safety. Not a safety like Hamilton, who can make a massive impact against the run and pass. He had eight career interceptions at Notre Dame and could play multiple spots along the defense at the next level. Hamilton is a versatile playmaker who will make a defense better on Day 1. The Jets still have another first-round pick to try to improve their offense." - Kiper Jr.

The Jets have not drafted a Notre Dame player since 1993 when it selected punter Craig Hentrich, but he never actually played for the Jets. Before that the Jets had not selected Notre Dame player since it took linebacker Bob Crable in the 1st Round of the 1982 draft.

New York has only selected four Notre Dame players since the NFL merger.

Hamilton finished his Notre Dame career with 138 tackles, 16 pass break ups and eight interceptions. The Atlanta native picked off three passes this despite going out for the season during the first quarter of Notre Dame's 31-16 win over USC, which was the seventh game of the season.

Hamilton made a number of impressive plays this season, which helped him earn consensus All-American honors despite playing in just over six games this season.

Notre Dame hasn't had a defensive back taken in the first round since 2012 when former Irish star Harrison Smith was picked No. 29 overall by the Minnesota Vikings. Smith went on to become a six-time Pro Bowler and two tie All-Pro during his career.

