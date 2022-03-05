Last Chance U: Notre Dame Offense Has Several Veterans Entering A Final Important Period

One of my favorite aspects of the offseason is seeing the new team take hold. Young players step into new roles, newcomers get their chance and of course, the veterans who have been career backups or role players who get one final chance to make a big splash.

There are a number of veteran players who enter that period for Notre Dame this spring.

Braden Lenzy, Wide Receiver

Lenzy came to Notre Dame with very high expectations after a prep career in which he showed elite speed on the field and on the track. After sitting out his freshman season as a redshirt, Lenzy showed off that speed and playmaking ability during the second half of the 2019 season.

It began with a 51-yard touchdown run on a reverse against USC. That was when fans were like, "Yeah, that's what we want to see." It was one of four players of at least 50 yards by Lenzy that season, who also ran 61 yards for a score on a jet sweep against Boston College and beat Navy over top on a post route for a 70-yard touchdown.

Injuries kept Lenzy from having much of an impact in 2020 (7 catches, 63 yards) and we didn't see that big play threat from Lenzy in 2021 either. There were reasons, including how he was used (only had 5 carries all season), his lack of technical proficiency (coaching issue) and not having an offensive line that could give the quarterbacks enough time to find him deep when he did get open. He also needs to be more consistent with his hand play when the ball is in the air.

Lenzy was a steady role player for Notre Dame in 2021, but Notre Dame needs him to get back to being the home run threat he was recruited to be and he showed he could be in 2022.

For his part, Lenzy needs to use this spring and the rest of the offseason to develop an obsession with working on his craft. All aspects of his game can and must improve, from his stance and start, to his stem, to his top ends, to how he comes out of breaks, to how he attacks the football when it's in the air.

Lenzy is still fast, he's still explosive and the player we saw in 2019 still exists. He has to work hard this offseason to force the coaches to make him more of a focal point within this offense. It is then up to the staff to make sure they are building his unique strengths into the offense. If those two things both happen this spring Lenzy will have a chance to become one of the best big-play weapons in college football in his final season.

Josh Lugg, Offensive Line

Lugg had an up-and-down 2021 season at right tackle. At times he was a solid, sometimes even really good for the Irish, and at other times he struggled to handle even decent pass rushers.

I expect Lugg to move back inside for his final season, and that could be the move that finally allows him to live up to his potential. Of course, Lugg needs to get back to good health, and he needs to stay healthy, but a move inside could be just what he needs.

Lugg is a willing competitor but he never looked as comfortable outside in 2021 as he did earlier in his career. Playing in tighter quarters, which a move to guard allows, should allow Lugg to be more about playing with power and less about retreating, which was how he was taught to play right tackle last season.

Lugg also struggled at times sinking his hips as a 6-7 edge player, but the alignment at guard should make it easier for him to sink his hips, keep his pads low and then use his power more effectively.

If he still struggles with his pad level, if he can't stay healthy and if the move to guard doesn't rejuvenate him you'll see Lugg get beat out this spring. If he makes those improvements, if he stays healthy and if he takes to guard like I think he can that will combine with the quality teaching of Harry Hiestand to give Lugg a chance to end his career on a very, very strong note.

Drew Pyne, Quarterback

This might sound a bit odd considering Pyne is still technically a redshirt freshman from an eligibility standpoint, but Pyne enters a pivotal spring as well.

The presence of Tyler Buchner, who also still has three seasons of eligibility remaining, means Pyne is battling for the starting spot this spring. Since Buchner arrived a year after Pyne it means if Pyne can't beat Buchner out in 2022 he'll likely be locked into a backup role during his Irish career, assuming Buchner can stay healthy.

Buchner is a very talented player that brings a unique run-throw dimension to the offense. If Pyne is going to beat him out he'll need to be at his best. That makes making impeccable decisions before and after the snap, that means improving his ball placement, that means being more effective attacking down the field and that means he has to go out every day and run the offense at an extremely high level.

Whether he's the starter or not Pyne brings value because of his character and leadership. But if he wants to have an impact on the field other than stepping in if Buchner gets hurt, he'll need to have the best spring of his life.

Kevin Bauman, Tight End

Bauman arrived at Notre Dame as part of the same recruiting class that brought Michael Mayer, and when he arrived the Irish already had Tommy Tremble, Brock Wright and George Takacs on the roster. Combine that with his own injuries and its understandable why Bauman has yet to make an impact.

That has to change this spring or he'll find himself buried once again, but this time it will be behind younger players.

Takacs transferring, the late 2021 injury to Cane Berrong and the fact both of the 2022 signees (Holden Staes, Eli Raridon) don't arrive until the summer means Bauman is poised to get A TON of reps this spring.

Now we have to find out if he can take advantage. He'll be in a spring battle with rising sophomore Mitchell Evans for the No. 2 tight end role, which at Notre Dame is basically a starting caliber role. Evans showed promise as a freshman while Bauman struggled to stay healthy. Now Bauman gets a shot to beat him out.

Bauman needs to make big improvements in the run game, which is priority No. 1 for the No. 2 tight end in this offense. If he can't be a more effective blocker he'll have hard time holding onto a rotation spot. If he improves in the run game and starts making more plays in the pass game (which is where I think his game is at its best) he could be hard to keep off the field.

A breakout spring from Bauman will lock him into a key role in 2022, but if that doesn't happen he'll go into the fall in a very, very tenuous position and he could find himself quickly buried on the depth chart behind younger, more talented players.

