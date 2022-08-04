Latest Notre Dame Team Intel - Defense Edition

Football is almost back, and the Notre Dame squad starts fall camp tomorrow. We are also less than a month away from the Irish kicking off the 2022 season against Ohio State.

The Notre Dame defense has been the team's strength for years, and the unit needs to take another jump in 2022. There is no disputing the experience and depth on defense, but it needs to be even better than it was the last few seasons if Notre Dame is going to contend for a title.

Below you'll find all the intel we've gathered about the Notre Dame defense. You must be a member of the Irish Breakdown premium forum to read the intel.

NOTRE DAME PRE-CAMP INTEL - DEFENSE

There was plenty of talk about Notre Dame's top veterans, but we also discussed some potential breakouts like Rylie Mills and Ramon Henderson, as well as talented freshmen like Niuafu Tuihalamaka, Jaden Mickey and Jaylen Sneed.

