Notre Dame Looking To Hire Gerad Parker To Coach Tight Ends

Notre Dame has moved quickly and is poised to hire Gerad Parker as its new tight ends coach

Notre Dame is poised to hire West Virginia offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Gerad Parker as its tight ends coach. Parker has not yet accepted the position but Notre Dame expects him to do so. Parker would replace John McNulty, who recently left to become the offensive coordinator at Boston College.

Parker spent the last two seasons running the offense at West Virginia while also coaching wide receivers. He spent the 2019 season coaching wide receivers at Penn State and was at Duke from 2017-18. Penn State went 11-2 and won the Cotton Bowl in his one season there before getting hired as the OC at West Virginia.

Parker spent the 2013-16 seasons coaching tight ends (2013-14), wide receivers (2015-16) and he was also the recruiting coordinator. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman coached with Parker at Purdue from 2013-16.

That connection would help explain how this transition was able to happen so quickly.

According to sources, Parker has a very strong reputation as a recruiter. He was responsible for landing four-star wideouts Parker Washington and Keandre Lambert in just one season at Penn State. Washington was Penn State's second leading receiver in 2021 and Lambert was third.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter