Longtime Head Coach Says Wrong Team Favored in Notre Dame vs. Louisville Showdown
Notre Dame and Louisville are preparing to meet Saturday for just the fifth time in the history of the two programs.
This one is probably the biggest as both teams have College Football Playoff dreams that come into play Saturday afternoon in South Bend.
Can Notre Dame get some payback for last year's embarrassing 33-20 loss at Louisville that didn't feel as close as the final score indicated?
One former prominent college football head coach doesn't understand why Notre Dame is favored in the game, and made that clear on Tuesday.
Notre Dame vs. Louisville: The Wrong Team is Favored
Rick Neuheisel was a head coach at a few prominent college football programs from 1995-2011 as he headed the Colorado, Washington, and UCLA programs all in that time. The former UCLA quarterback now works for CBS Sports as well as Sirius XM as an analyst.
On Wednesday, Neuheisel made it clear that he doesn't like Notre Dame's chances against Louisville on Saturday. Take a watch and a listen below.
As you see, the only member of the CBS Sports staff to pick Notre Dame was none other than former Fighting Irish great, Aaron Taylor.
Leonard's ability to throw the ball could be huge in this game as Louisville brings in a very strong defense overall, but one that has been susceptible to the pass this year.
More From Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sports Illustrated
Notre Dame Depth Chart Changes Ahead of Matchup With Louisville
ESPN FPI Projects Notre Dame's Chances vs. Louisville, Remainder of Irish Season
Notre Dame Tight End Ruled Out Against Louisville
Notre Dame defensive back to enter transfer portal
Notre Dame vs. Louisville: Game Result Likely Tells 2024 Story for Fighting Irish