Irish Breakdown

Longtime Head Coach Says Wrong Team Favored in Notre Dame vs. Louisville Showdown

Former Colorado, Washington, and UCLA head coach isn't seeing it for Notre Dame against Louisville

Nick Shepkowski

Oct 7, 2023; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Guerendo (23) runs the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Rylie Mills (99) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Notre Dame 33-20.
Oct 7, 2023; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Guerendo (23) runs the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Rylie Mills (99) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Notre Dame 33-20. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
In this story:

Notre Dame and Louisville are preparing to meet Saturday for just the fifth time in the history of the two programs.

This one is probably the biggest as both teams have College Football Playoff dreams that come into play Saturday afternoon in South Bend.

Can Notre Dame get some payback for last year's embarrassing 33-20 loss at Louisville that didn't feel as close as the final score indicated?

One former prominent college football head coach doesn't understand why Notre Dame is favored in the game, and made that clear on Tuesday.

Notre Dame vs. Louisville: The Wrong Team is Favored

Rick Neuheisel was a head coach at a few prominent college football programs from 1995-2011 as he headed the Colorado, Washington, and UCLA programs all in that time. The former UCLA quarterback now works for CBS Sports as well as Sirius XM as an analyst.

On Wednesday, Neuheisel made it clear that he doesn't like Notre Dame's chances against Louisville on Saturday. Take a watch and a listen below.

As you see, the only member of the CBS Sports staff to pick Notre Dame was none other than former Fighting Irish great, Aaron Taylor.

Leonard's ability to throw the ball could be huge in this game as Louisville brings in a very strong defense overall, but one that has been susceptible to the pass this year.

More From Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sports Illustrated

Notre Dame Depth Chart Changes Ahead of Matchup With Louisville


ESPN FPI Projects Notre Dame's Chances vs. Louisville, Remainder of Irish Season


Notre Dame Tight End Ruled Out Against Louisville

Notre Dame defensive back to enter transfer portal

Notre Dame vs. Louisville: Game Result Likely Tells 2024 Story for Fighting Irish

Published
Nick Shepkowski

NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Home/Football