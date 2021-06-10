Notre Dame Football Mailbag: Talking Wide Receivers, Jay Brunelle, Recruiting

Jay Brunelle, the Notre Dame wide receivers and recruiting were the primary topics of conversation in the latest Irish Breakdown mailbag

Notre Dame lost its fourth wide receiver transfer of the offseason yesterday when rising sophomore Jay Brunelle decided to leave the program. That was the first topic discussed in the latest Irish Breakdown mailbag podcast.

Brunelle is the fourth wide receiver to leave the program, and that was a major topic of discussion in this mailbag, as was the issue developing young receivers in recent seasons.

Wide receiver recruiting was also a hot topic in this mailbag, but wide receivers weren't the only topic of conversation. The potential of the 2022 secondary recruiting class was also a big topic during the show.

