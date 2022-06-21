Notre Dame Football Mailbag - Special Edition

Irish Breakdown recorded a special edition Notre Dame Football Mailbag this week. The first part of the show focused on the Notre Dame team heading into the 2022 season. A recruiting show will drop later today.

Topics that were discussed include:

*** How head coach Marcus Freeman has put together his first coaching staff, and how it prepares the program for success.

*** Whether or not an offensive lineman could ever get into Heisman Trophy consideration, something that hasn't really happened since Orlando Pace back in 1996.

*** We broke down the Notre Dame wide receiver depth chart, and how there are things the staff can do with other positions if there are pass catching needs that don't include having someone change positions.

*** Whether or not the 2022 college football season will be a "down year" like last season.

*** I break down how Notre Dame stacks up against Ohio State from a position by position standpoint. You might be surprised by how the results turned out.

*** Notre Dame's best safety combo of the last 10+ years.

*** Over/under on Tyler Buchner's total yards and touchdowns in 2022 and the over/under on Notre Dame players getting 10+ sacks. There were several questions on Buchner during the show, in fact.

*** I answer why our expectations are so high for the Notre Dame offensive line for the 2022 season.

*** The position group I'm most excited to see this season.

*** So what do we know about Freeman in terms of preparation? I had some thought son that. Partly based on his work as defensive coordinator but even more so based on what the team looked like in the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State.

