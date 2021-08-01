Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomSubscribeSI.com
Search

Marcus Freeman Talks Notre Dame Defensive Line, Jayson Ademilola, Isaiah Foskey, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman talked about being defensive line driven and several members of his DL
Author:
Publish date:

During the spring Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman commented that his defense will always be defensive line driven. In a recent interview with Irish Breakdown the first-year coordinator dove deeper into what that means.

During the interview we also discussed Jayson Ademilola, Isaiah Foskey and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and the expectations for each player heading into the 2021 season.

During the interview Freeman explains why a disruptive and effective defensive line is so important to his unit's overall success. 

This is just the first installment of the interview. If you want to watch the entire interview click HERE.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster
Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back
2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
Football

Marcus Freeman Talks Notre Dame Defensive Line, Jayson Ademilola, Isaiah Foskey, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

Ryan Barnes
Football

IB Insider: Latest Intel On The Notre Dame Linebackers, Secondary

Marcus Freeman
Football

Marcus Freeman Breaks Down His Defensive Philosophy

Tommy Rees - Marcus Freeman
Recruiting

Talking Notre Dame Recruiting, Marcus Freeman, Tommy Rees

Michael Mayer
Football

Countdown To Kickoff: Notre Dame Tight End Position Preview

Jacob Lacey
Football

IB Insider: Latest Intel On The Notre Dame Defensive Line

Anthony Lucas - Xavier Nwankpa
Recruiting

Elite Defensive Recruiting Class Is In Sight, But The Finish Is The Key

Jayson Ademilola
Football

Jayson Ademilola and Isaiah Foskey Are Essential Ingredients To Notre Dame Success In 2021

Marcus Freeman
Football

One-on-One With Notre Dame Defensive Coordinator Marcus Freeman