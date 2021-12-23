Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    Marcus Freeman Talks Oklahoma State, Tyler Buchner, Bowl Prep, Covid

    Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman talks about his teams bowl prep and other topics after today's practice
    Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman talks about his teams bowl prep and other topics after today's practice. Freeman was asked about Texas A&M pulling out of the Gator Bowl due to a Covid-19 outbreak, so he spoke on that, but there were a number of other important and interesting topics.

    Here are some topics discussed:

    *** He talked about initial thoughts on Oklahoma State and what makes them dangerous.

    *** He talked about the options for changing the teams travel plans and preparation plans in light of the seasonal Covid-19 outbreaks.

    *** He discussed adjustments he's continuing to make now that he's in the head coaches chair.

    *** He discussed what a win over Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl would mean for the program, and how important it is to finish strong.

    *** He discussed when things started to click for his defense.

    *** Mike Elston's role in leading the defense with Freeman being pulled in other directions.

    *** Xavier Watts current and future role.

    *** What factors will go into who he hires as the next defensive coordinator at Notre Dame.

    *** The performance of the Notre Dame running backs in the bowl prep, with a focus on the performance and health of Chris Tyree. He also noted that running back C'Bo Flemister won't be available for the bowl game.

    *** What he's looking to learn and see from quarterback Tyler Buchner into the bowl game and beyond. Buchner has impressed Freeman as both a thrower and runner.

    *** What he's looking for in the transfer portal.

