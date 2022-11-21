Marcus Freeman Updates Notre Dame's Latest Injuries

There is a longer list of injured Notre Dame football players than there has been in recent weeks heading into this Saturday’s regular season finale against Southern Cal in the Los Angeles Coliseum. There is, however, some very good injury news coming out today.

Three players, fifth-year senior defense tackle Jayson Ademilola, senior safety Brandon Joseph and freshman wide receiver Tobias Merriweather missed this past week’s game against Boston College, but at least two of them could be back in action this weekend.

Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said at his Monday press conference that Ademilola (concussion protocol) and Joseph (high ankle sprain) are “probable” for Saturday’s rivalry game. Joseph has missed Notre Dame’s last two games against Navy and Boston College. He was questionable last week, so he is improving. He missed parts of the UNLV and Clemson games as well with a separate injury.

Defensive end Isaiah Foskey and tight end Mitchell Evans are both “probable” as well. They were each dinged up in the second half of the BC game.

Freeman says Merriweather is “questionable” this week. The head coach indicated they are still being cautious as the freshman receiver works his way through concussion protocols.

Cornerback Cam Hart is another “questionable” player after being injured in Saturday’s game at Notre Dame Stadium. “He had a shoulder that he had previously,” Freeman said. Hart has started all 11 games for the Irish this season.

