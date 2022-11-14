Marcus Freeman Updates Injuries To Notre Dame Players Brandon Joseph, Jack Kiser, JD Bertrand, And Jadarian Price

NOTRE DAME, IND. - At least two defensive players who were either limited or out for Saturday’s 35-32 win over Navy could be back in action for Notre Dame’s home finale this weekend against Boston College. Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman updated the injury status of a handful of Notre Dame players at his Monday press conference.

Linebacker Jack Kiser played well enough against the Midshipmen to tie Xavier Watts and Marist Liufau for a team-high eight tackles. He also received the team’s special teams player of the game honors, thanks to his first half punt block, which was the seventh of the season for the team. He was hobbled lat in the game with an ankle sprain.

“He didn’t practice yesterday, but I expect him to be back in practice tomorrow,” Freeman estimated.

Fellow linebacker JD Bertrand missed Saturday’s game entirely, but Freeman says he practiced with the team on Sunday and “will be back” this Saturday. Bertrand remains Notre Dame’s leading tackler with 60 total tackles, including 29 solo (also a team-high).

Safety and punt returner Brandon Joseph missed the Navy game with what Freeman says is a high ankle sprain. The Irish head coach says he is “questionable” for Boston College.

“It’s just....you know those high ankles how fast they recover,” Freeman said. “He didn’t practice yesterday, but we’ll see tomorrow how he feels.”

Freeman also updated the status of Jadarian (JD) Price. The freshman had a great spring and looked like he had a chance to top the running back depth chart coming into the season, but he suffered a torn Achilles tendon during summer workouts, putting him on the sideline after enrolling early last spring.

“I see him out there every day, rehabbing and working,” Freeman began. “I don’t want to speak out of turn. I don’t know if he’s spring yet. He might be. He might be spring right now, but he’s in the process of recovering from an Achilles tear and expect him to be back. Maybe do a little bit in the spring, but obviously will be full go as we get ready for next season.

“But that's such a good room. (Running backs) Coach (Deland) McCullough’s done a great job of....you ‘ve got three guys right now sharing the load this season and you’re going to add JD. He did a great job last spring. You have to be unselfish and understand that the better the room is, probably the better you’re going to be as an individual. And so, JD’s been great, learning, watching, evaluating, and as he gets back for next year we’ll figure out what his role is.”

