Marcus Freeman Updates Injuries To Notre Dame Players Tyler Buchner, Brandon Joseph And Others

NOTRE DAME, IND. - Nearly six weeks have passed since Tyler Buchner injured his shoulder against Marshall. The Notre Dame quarterback suffered a grade five (of a possible six) shoulder sprain when he was tackled while scrambling to his left late in the fourth quarter. He stood up with his left non-throwing shoulder hanging limply and was replaced by Drew Pyne.

Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman updated Buchner’s recovery during his Thursday press conference.

“He’s not able to do many physical drills, right now,” Freeman explained. “Even with his throwing shoulder, I know it wasn’t surgically repaired, but it still affects the other shoulder and he hasn’t been released to run, as of today, yet.”

Freeman does expect to see some progress soon, but the original timeline for the sophomore quarterback’s recovery is still in place.

“It was a four-to-five-month recovery, which puts us somewhere in January,” said Freeman. “And right now, I’ve been told nothing otherwise with that.”

Freeman said three players, Jack Kiser, Brandon Joseph and Jaden Mickey, whose playing time were all affected by injuries against UNLV will all be back this week.

Kiser didn’t play due to a leg contusion and Mickey was out with an abductor strain. Joseph didn’t play safety, but he was still in on punt returns. Freeman elaborated on his injury.

“I think it was a new lower leg injury,” Freeman began. “And I think it was more of a contusion. Nothing structural, nothing that had to do with ligaments. It was more of a contusion that, you know, he didn’t feel ... him or (safeties coach Chris) O’Leary felt great with him being in there defensively. We still felt fine with him doing punt return duties and kick return duties.

“That’s basically what it was,” Freeman continued. “The lack of confidence I think that he felt the ability to cut and the ability to truly do his job as a safety with the lower leg injury.”

