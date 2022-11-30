Michael Mayer, Joe Alt Named PFF First Team All-Americans

The All-American lists are starting to come out and a pair of Notre Dame players earned first-team honors for their outstanding 2022 performances. Pro Football Focus named junior tight end Michael Mayer and sophomore left tackle Joe Alt as first-team All-Americans for the 2022 campaign.

Mayer was PFF's highest graded tight end, earning a 92.5 grade on the season. It marks the highest grade ever given to a Notre Dame player, besting the 92.2 that offensive lineman Quenton Nelson earned during the 2017 season. Mayer led all tight ends nationally with 67 catches and nine touchdowns, and his 809 receiving yards was second among tight ends.

Mayer finished his career as Notre Dame's all-time leader in catches (180), receiving yards (2,099) and touchdowns (18) for a tight end. Mayer ranks third all-time in catches and is tied for 9th all-time in receiving touchdowns at Notre Dame among all position players.

Alt earned a 91.7 grade from PFF, which is the fourth best all-time mark for a Notre Dame player on offense, and fifth best overall. Only Mayer, Nelson and Mike McGlinchey (2017) had higher grades on offense, and linebacker Te'von Coney (2018) had higher grades than Alt, a true sophomore.

According to PFF, Alt didn't allow a sack all season and gave up just five total pressures in 12 games. He earned the team's best pass blocking grade (90.8) and best run blocking grade (85.6).

*** Note: PFF started doing player rankings in 2014

