Notre Dame Star Michael Mayer Set To Emerge As The Nation's Best Tight End

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer is pushing to be the nation's best tight end in 2022, and it will boost his draft stock

Notre Dame's tight end tradition is strong, but the Irish currently have a player who could end up being the best of a long list of great tight ends. That's the opportunity that Michael Mayer has in front of him in 2022. Mayer has already set the school's single season records for a tight end in catches and receiving yards last season, and he tied the single season touchdown record for his position.

When you break records as a tight end at Notre Dame you are doing something. Mayer has a chance to be the game's best tight end in 2022, and he could be the top tight end picked in next year's draft.

Hometown: Independence, KY

High School: Covington Catholic

Birth Date: 7/6/2001

Height: 6’4 ½”

Weight: 251 pounds

BACKGROUND: A dynamic player since he came on campus, Mayer is coming off arguably the best single-season from a tight end in 2021, selected as a Phil Steele All-American Fourth Team, an Associated Press Third Team All-American and a John Mackey Award Semifinalist.

Mayer finished his sophomore campaign with the seventh-most receptions (71) by a Notre Dame receiver and the most by a tight end for a single season in team history. He ended the season ranked third all-time for receptions in a career (113) by an Irish tight end. He also set the single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end at Notre Dame (840), and reached third place for most receiving yards in a career (1,290). Mayer also set a new school record for touchdown receptions by a tight end in a single season (7).

He has accomplished all of that through just two seasons.

As a true freshman, Mayer earned immediate playing time. He garnered several honors including The Athletic Freshman All-America First Team, All-ACC Third Team, All-ACC Academic Team, Phil Steele All-ACC Fourth Team and 247Sports True Freshman All-America Team. Mayer finished tied for first on the team with 42 catches and second in yards with 450 (10.7 avg) to go with two scores.

STRENGTHS: Mayer has been a hard player to miss on the field since he earned substantial playing time as a true freshman, boasting an NFL frame at a very young age. That frame is proportioned throughout his upper and lower body, clearly spending a lot of time in the weight room with Matt Balis.

From an athleticism perspective, Mayer is an incredibly flexible mover for his size, showcasing some outstanding route-running chops, and making some second and third-level defenders look silly in one-on-one situations.

He is a springy athlete who has made it a habit of hurdling during his career but Mayer has also shown the propensity to couple that leaping ability with his big frame to win at the catch point with high regularity. Mayer is physical, presenting a very difficult task to counteract after the catch.

As a blocker, there are some outstanding flashes over the first two years. Mayer has all the tools to develop into an outstanding contributor in that phase of the game.

AREAS TO IMPROVE: As noted, there are big-time moments as a run blocker for Mayer. That work in the run game does, however, need to become more consistent.

The flashes are great but he isn’t the down-to-down contributor you would expect from a player this physical. The flashes need to become consistent to become the dynamic dual-threat tight end that his talent would indicate.

There are some concentration drops on film, far too often worrying about making a move than corralling the football. His route running chops are outstanding but Mayer can telegraph his routes at times, becoming a bit too predictable working through his route stem.

SUMMARY: All of the areas of improvement are things that coaching will help. The unteachable portion of Mayer’s profile is substantial. He has the look of a slam dunk first-rounder, with top half potential in 2023.

There could be a very intriguing debate as to whether Mayer or Kyle Pitts is the better prospect, simply because of Mayer’s all-around ability to affect the game in all phases. The potential is truly limitless.

ONE LINER: “The perfect blend of the modern tight end with a throwback demeanor. Massive upside with almost unlimited potential.”

EARLY PROJECTION: Top half of the first round in 2023

COMPARISON: Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers (retired)

