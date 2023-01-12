Notre Dame Football Midweek Mailbag

We had a lot of great Notre Dame football questions on the show, including:

* Is it worth it for Notre Dame to go after transfer portal candidate CJ Williams from USC?

* Does Tyler Buchner have a legit chance to beat Sam Hartman for the quarterback job?

* Is it better for Buchner to be the starter in 2023 or to sit behind Hartman and develop and start in 2024?

* Will the Irish offense have a Buchner package if he's not the starter?

* Are any changes to the Irish coaching staff anticipated?

* What changes are needed for Notre Dame to make a playoff run this season?

* Will Irish Breakdown be in Ireland for the Notre Dame-Navy game?

* Is a grad assistant needed to help coach quarterbacks?

* What would be a good preseason ranking for Notre Dame?

* Should Notre Dame recruit the state of Florida more?

We have plenty of Rapid Fire topics on today's show! Irish Breakdown discusses if it would be acceptable if Notre Dame were to make the College Football Playoffs next year but get smoked the way TCU did by Georgia, as well as other topics, including:

* With the current climate and rapid proliferation of NIL, is the money better spent on facility upgrades, NIL or something else?

* Kirk Herbstreit says he expects Penn State to be a regular in the playoffs once the field expands to 12 teams. But, which team are you more confident will be in the playoffs more regularly - Penn State or USC?

* What is Mike Brey's future with the Notre Dame men's basketball team?

* Expectations for new Notre Dame baseball coach Shawn Stiffler after last year's College World Series.

* Will Notre Dame stick with Under Armour after the apparel contract ends and what company could they switch to if they do switch?

