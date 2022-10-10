Notre Dame Moves Up To 25th In The ESPN Power Rankings

Notre Dame's 2022 campaign seemed doomed after it dropped their first two games of the season, but the Fighting Irish have rebounded nicely in recent weeks. That has jumped Notre Dame into the Top 25 of the ESPN Power Rankings.

Notre Dame first knocked off 3-2 California to earn its first win of the season. The Irish then went on the road and dominated now 5-1 North Carolina by a 45-32 score. After a bye week, Notre Dame jumped out to an early lead before holding on late to beat then No. 16 BYU by a 28-20 score.

That has boosted Notre Dame's standing. The Irish are now just outside the Top 25 of the Associated Press poll in advance of its matchup against Stanford.

ESPN has in fact placed Notre Dame into its Power Rankings.

"The Irish were at a pivotal point headed into the game Saturday against BYU. Had they lost and dropped to 2-3, a disappointing start might have morphed into a lost season. Instead, a win against a ranked opponent has the potential to breathe life into the season. QB Drew Pyne completed 22 of 28 passes for 262 yards with three scores and an interception in a game that was controlled by Notre Dame from start to finish." - Kyle Bonagura, ESPN

Notre Dame's first loss was to Ohio State, who is ranked No. 1 in the Power Rankings.

Notre Dame faces three more opponents that are in the current Top 25 of the ESPN Power Rankings. The Irish square off in a road game against Syracuse on October 29, and the Orange rank No. 18 in the latest rankings.

A week later Notre Dame returns home for a November 5 matchup against Clemson, who ranks No. 4 in the latest rankings. Notre Dame finishes the regular season on the road against USC, who ranks No. 5.

