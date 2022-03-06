Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa Posts Solid Combine Performance

It’s been a wild ride for former Notre Dame defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa. After being a key part of the Notre Dame interior rotation for three of the previous four seasons (he missed most of 2018 with an injury), MTA returned at a brand new position, manning the strong side defensive end spot for the team.

A part of the transition, MTA would cut a substantial amount of weight, playing around 260 pounds during the season. He put together a rock solid season for the Irish in his final campaign, continuing to display his outstanding motor and consistency working off the edge.

As he takes his focus to the next level, there is going to be some hesitancy on his best fit moving forward. Tagovailoa-Amosa toes that line between hybrid and tweener, offering a question on what his best designation on position may be. A lot of those questions would be answered in Indianapolis at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, where evaluators would get an in depth understanding for the quality of athlete he is on the edge.

It was largely a solid but unspectacular showing overall.

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (Official Numbers):

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 270 pounds

Arm length: 32 5/8”

Hand size: 9 5/8”

40 Time: 4.81 seconds

Vertical Jump: 29”

Broad Jump: 9’7”

3 Cone Drill: DNP

Short Shuttle: DNP

Bulking up to 270 was a good decision off the rip. If MTA would have tested closer to the 260 pounds he played this past season, it’s most likely that his numbers would have been a red flag.

Instead, Tagovailoa-Amosa offered a denser frame, with a completely different feel for what testing had to look like. Now, his style is becoming less and less prevalent in the NFL. The league seems to get twitchier and more explosive by the year but there are always some power exclusive edges who find success.

As far as comparisons go, MTA resembles former Iowa star and 10-year NFL veteran Adrian Clayborn in a lot of ways. For context, this is how Clayborn once performed at the 2011 NFL Scouting Combine:

Adrian Clayborn (Official Numbers):

Height: 6’2 5/8”

Weight: 281 pounds

Arm length: 32 4/8”

Hand size: 9 6/8”

40 Time: 4.78 seconds

Vertical Jump: 33”

Broad Jump: DNP

3 Cone Drill: 7.30 seconds

Short Shuttle: 4.13 seconds

While an imperfect comparison without the 3 cone or short shuttle, both of which are especially important for edge defenders, there are some obvious parallels when comparing MTA’s skillset to Clayborn. Now, of course, Clayborn was a former first round pick who was offered much more opportunity early than Tagovailoa-Amosa will early on in his career.

The style, however, will have to be similar to have a sticking point. MTA will have to continue to demonstrate his fantastic motor and relentless style, while showcasing power to work outside and in potentially. With nothing standing out a ton physically, he is ultimately going to be labeled as the “glue guy” on a roster, not offering a ton of upside. There is a role potentially for MTA without question.

The important part from this workout, however, is that Myron didn’t do anything to close the door on an opportunity. He didn’t test so poorly that no upside was possible. A chance will be on the table.

Notre Dame has one participant remaining, with former All American safety Kyle Hamilton set to leave his mark on Indianapolis on Sunday at 2 PM eastern time. It has overall been a very successful week for former Irish stars. The optimism is that Hamilton is saving the best for last.

