Notre Dame and NBC Announce 2021 Home Game Start Times

Notre Dame and NBC released start times for all seven of the program's 2021 home games

Notre Dame’s 2021 opponents have been settled for some time, but now we know when the Fighting Irish will square off against their foes in the regular season, at least for home games. Today, Notre Dame and NBC released start times for all of Notre Dame’s seven 2021 home games.

All seven of Notre Dame’s home games will be televised on NBC.

NOTRE DAME 2021 HOME GAMES

Sept. 11 - Toledo - 2:30 PM

Sept. 18 - Purdue - 2:30 PM

Oct. 2 - Cincinnati - 2:30 PM

Oct. 23 - Southern Cal - 7:30 PM

Oct. 30 - North Carolina - 7:30 PM

Nov. 6 - Navy - 3:30 PM

Nov. 20 - Georgia Tech - 2:30 PM

Kudos to Notre Dame for actually putting Southern Cal as their October 23rd opponent. Nice little rivalry shade there from the Irish program.

It’s not at all surprising that USC and North Carolina will be the two night games. From a rankings standpoint the Cincinnati game would have made sense, but the later October games make more sense, and North Carolina is a more prominent opponent, especially considering the ACC tie-ins.

Here are Notre Dame’s five road games, with start times to be determined much later.

NOTRE DAME 2021 ROAD GAMES

Sept. 5 - at Florida State

Sept. 25 - vs. Wisconsin (Soldier Field, Chicago)

Oct. 9 - at Virginia Tech

Nov. 13 - at Virginia

Nov. 27 - at Stanford

