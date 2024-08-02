Notre Dame Football - Morning Headlines for Aug. 2, 2024
Here each day you'll get a quick recap of the day that was for Notre Dame football and share a few articles you may have missed and provide a quick preview of what's to come in the day ahead.
Defensive Lineman Breaks Foot
The injury bug bit Notre Dame on Wednesday as camp opened with defensive tackle Gabe Rubio breaking his foot. Rubio was expected to give the defensive line more depth and needed the reps after missing the spring. Notre Dame's communications team stated Thursday the expectation is that Rubio will still play at some point this season.
A Couple of Offensive Questions for Notre Dame
Early in practice this fall Notre Dame's wide receivers have impressed. The unit is very patchworked with transfers this year but what happens if to the offense if that unit turns out to be pretty good?
Also, how does Notre Dame work with a crowded quarterback room both now and in the future?
Mike Denbrock also met the media for the first time this fall. Find out how Riley Leonard has already impressed the offensive coordinator in multiple ways.
Discussing Impact Defensive Backs
Xavier Watts winning the Bronko Nagurski award last year seemingly came from nowhere. His career trajectory is not common in college sports these days.
Does Notre Dame have its next impact freshman defensive back in Leonard Moore?
Award Watchlists
Two more Notre Dame players were added to national award watch lists on Thursday. See which linebacker Jack Kiser and receiver/kick returner Jayden Harrison wound up on.
Various Other Articles
We rolled out the new staff here at Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sports Illustrated. Among the new writers, John Kennedy took a look at the "if's" that play into Notre Dame potentially making a deep College Football Playoff run.
What's On Tap Friday
Notre Dame practices for the third time this fall camp on Friday. Afterwards select coaches and players will have their first appearances with the media this camp. We of course will be taking note of anything of significance to share with you throughout the day as well.