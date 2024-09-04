Notre Dame Specialist Gains National Recognition for Stellar Irish Debut
Notre Dame had heroes both sung and unsung on Saturday night when it beat Texas A&M 23-13.
New kicker Mitch Jeter made his Fighting Irish debut and there is no doubt his 3-3 night on field goal attempts and hitting both point after touchdown tries played a significant role in the Fighting Irish victory.
For his efforts this past week Jeter has been recognized by the Lou Groza Award as one of its three stars.
On Notre Dame's Mitch Jeter From the Lou Groza Award Release
In his first game in a Notre Dame uniform, Mitch Jeter scored the Irish’s first six points and then capped off a thrilling 23-13 road win over Texas A&M with his third field goal of the game. Both his first and final kicks came from 46 yards, sandwiching a 26 yarder in the middle that kept the game tied 6-6 at halftime. The graduate student from Salisbury, N.C. joined Notre Dame after leading South Carolina in scoring each of the past two seasons.
Jeter made 22 of 24 field goal attempts between 2022 and 2023 at South Carolina before transferring to Notre Dame this past off-season.
