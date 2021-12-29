Notre Dame Notebook: Focus Is On The Golden Standard, Seniors

Notre Dame players are focused on the standard Marcus Freeman has set, not getting him his first win

Notes from the Notre Dame players in their interviews leading up to the Fiesta Bowl matchup against Oklahoma State.

FOCUS IS ON SENIORS, STANDARD

It won't be win one for Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman in his first game on the sidelines. At least that’s how senior wide receiver Kevin Austin sees it.

Freeman has preached that he wants to win the game for the seniors.

The Freeman hiring has been universally embraced by the ND faithful, but that's not the focus of the Fiesta Bowl matchup against Oklahoma State.

“No, I wouldn't say that's the mindset,” Austin said when asked if the team was rallying around their new coach for this game. “I would say the mindset is always like we have another game to win and they're another team on the schedule, and that's who we have to compete against. At the end of the day, I understand that it's his first game and everything but he's told us the standard and he's told us what we have to do and what there is to do to win this game. And we know that. So I don't think that anything is different or more pressure or anything like that.”

Notre Dame sophomore tight end Michael Mayer said a win would be a good way to go into 2022.

“I think it's huge,” he said of getting a victory.” This program hasn't had one in a while, and I think if there was to be one, it would be this team, and we got a very solid team. We've had a great bowl prep so far. We're going to have a good week of practice this week, and I think it will be awesome to send the seniors off this way, but also have a little bit of momentum going into the next season. Obviously, next season will be a big season, too.

JACK COAN ON LOGAN DIGGS

Notre Dame freshman running back Logan Diggs has inspired a lot of confidence from his teammates from the first day he showed up.

Diggs will split time at running back with Chris Tyree. Diggs has rushed for 243 yards on 43 carries with three touchdowns.

His emergence could lessen the blow of losing Kyren Williams to the NFL. Coan has viewed Diggs as a star the day he showed up for practice.

“I'd say from day one, he's had a big swagger and confidence to him that was noticeable,” he said. “From day one in fall camp, I saw how talented he was. Then going on, I saw how smart he was in protections and finding holes and things like that. So he's made so many plays throughout fall camp and during practice throughout the year. So I was super excited when he got his first opportunity to touch the ball. I knew he was going to have success here from pretty much day one.”

FISHER WILL BE READY

There was film of freshman Blake Fisher driving back a defender from practice on Tuesday for the Fiesta Bowl. Fisher, who tore the meniscus in his leg in the first game against Florida State, has made a quick recovery.

He is replacing Josh Lugg, a fifth-year senior who suffered a meniscus tear last week in practice.

Senior center Jarrett Patterson said that Fisher, a 6-6, 335-pound freshman, will be ready to go.

“Blake will be ready,” he said. "I think we saw it. You guys saw it during fall camp and Florida State. He will be good to go, and he's dominating. The biggest thing I told Blake is, he's got to communicate out there. It's been a while since he's played. But he's been doing a great job in practice, his preparation, and he will be ready.”

