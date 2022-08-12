Notre Dame Offensive And Defensive Lines Are Waging Epic Daily Battles

NOTRE DAME, Ind. - There’s a daily battle brewing on the football practice fields at Notre Dame’s fall training camp. Every morning, two position groups, each led by new coaches, go head-to-head to see which group of well-built behemoths can win the battle of inches in college football’s mosh pit known as the neutral zone.

The offensive line, led by the gravel voiced veteran pragmatist Harry Hiestand, and the defensive line, fronted by former Ohio State linebackers coach Al Washington, clash every morning. And every morning they’ve gone about the business of making each other better.

“We talk about it all the time, we’ve got to get better every day, because of what’s going on on the other side,” Washington said of Hiestand's unit. “(The offensive line is) getting better every day, because of what we bring.

“Iron sharpens iron," continued Washington. "Every day it’s attack mode, and it’s clean, but we know this, man, nobody is going to push our O-line like us and nobody is going to push us like our O-line. That unity through that friction is kind of what we’re after.”

That iron sharpening was on display at Friday’s practice and recounted by defensive end Isaiah Foskey. During a live one-on-one drill, sophomore right tackle Blake Fisher knocked Foskey to the ground.

“That was a really, really good rep,” Foskey recalled with a smile on his face. “He basically pushed me on the ground on a pass pro, but he got a good little punch.”

At 6-6 and 327 officially listed pounds, Fisher has a size advantage on the 6-5, 265-pound Foskey, but it doesn’t happen by sheer force. Foskey credits the fundamentals and drive Hiestand is instilling in his pupils, and Washington sees it, too.

“Blake’s gonna be a superior lineman, because of what Isaiah is doing and helping him,” Washington said. “It’s happening and it’s a beautiful thing.”

Washington and Hiestand’s paths are crossing for the first time in their careers under head coach Marcus Freeman. For perspective, Hiestand started coaching in 1981 as a student assistant at East Stroudsburg, three years before Washington was born.

They worked together in the spring and their connection has continued to grow since then.

“I have a great relationship with him,” Washington said of Hiestand. “A lot of times I’ll pick his brain. We were collaborative in how we use our time, but the thing you love about him is the approach. Toughness. You know what I mean? We’re doing things that matter the most and they’re forcing us to do the most important things.

“That’s the basics, getting off the ball (and) getting your hands inside and I love it," continued Washington. "So that energy pours into the front on both sides. He’s one of the best teachers and coaches I’ve ever been around and a dear friend and I respect the hell out of him.”

Hiestand’s offensive lines have long had a reputation for putting in extra work after practice. It’s something Washington’s defensive lines do, too.

“Usually we’re out there (after practice) for about 30 more minutes,” Washington said. “And it’s player driven. We touch that sled up. We do whatever we need, because you’ve got 30 minutes.

“Anything you don’t get during (practice) a lot of these guys take it upon themselves to get that extra work in and that’s the culture that’s there and being created, so it’s awesome.”

The 38-year-old former Ohio State and Michigan assistant beams when he talks about his group attacking a blocking sled the way a proud father would brag about his son’s first straight-A report card.

“We actually broke a new sled, which I’m proud of,” Washington said with a gleam in his eye (No sleds were intentionally harmed. The sled in question was being repaired on the indoor practice field as he spoke).

Washington’s defensive line is the deepest unit on the team. He had 17 linemen going through early position drills in Friday’s practice. The number fluctuates though, because guys like Jordan Botelho and Josh Burnham are working with both the linebackers and defensive line.

“That’s the beautiful thing about our defense is that guys can have multiple roles,” Washington said. “The skillsets are not too foreign. That helps and it helps add depth, too.”

