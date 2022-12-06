Notre Dame Offers Former Kent State Wide Receiver Dante Cephas

Bolstering the talent in the wide receiver room for Notre Dame will be a necessity this off-season with only four scholarship wide receivers set to return to the roster. The program has already put together a potentially dominant 2023 wide receiver group that will be put into the fold.

The team also is attempting to dip into a historically talented transfer pool, offering former Kent State star pass catcher Dante Cephas. That comes after the transfer portal officially opened up and Cephas made the decision to enter earlier today.

The 6-1, 186-pound wide receiver is coming off of a dominant two year stretch of production for the Golden Flashes. In 23 games over those two years, the Pittsburgh native hauled in 130 receptions for 1,984 yards and 12 touchdowns. That includes his best season in 2021, where he pulled in 82 receptions for 1,240 yards and nine touchdowns, which were all career highs.

Cephas has already pulled in several impressive offers, including the Irish, Penn State, Pittsburgh and West Virginia.

Originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Cephas was rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. He heads into the 2023 season as a fifth year player but with the COVID-19 impacted season in 2020 and a redshirt in 2019 as a true freshman, he still offers two years of eligibility if he chooses to use it.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter