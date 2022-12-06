Skip to main content

Notre Dame Offers Former Kent State Wide Receiver Dante Cephas

Notre Dame extended an offer to former Kent State wide receiver Dante Cephas

Bolstering the talent in the wide receiver room for Notre Dame will be a necessity this off-season with only four scholarship wide receivers set to return to the roster. The program has already put together a potentially dominant 2023 wide receiver group that will be put into the fold.

The team also is attempting to dip into a historically talented transfer pool, offering former Kent State star pass catcher Dante Cephas. That comes after the transfer portal officially opened up and Cephas made the decision to enter earlier today.

The 6-1, 186-pound wide receiver is coming off of a dominant two year stretch of production for the Golden Flashes. In 23 games over those two years, the Pittsburgh native hauled in 130 receptions for 1,984 yards and 12 touchdowns. That includes his best season in 2021, where he pulled in 82 receptions for 1,240 yards and nine touchdowns, which were all career highs.

Cephas has already pulled in several impressive offers, including the Irish, Penn State, Pittsburgh and West Virginia.

Originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Cephas was rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. He heads into the 2023 season as a fifth year player but with the COVID-19 impacted season in 2020 and a redshirt in 2019 as a true freshman, he still offers two years of eligibility if he chooses to use it. 

