Notre Dame Offers Tulsa Cornerback Transfer

Notre Dame is looking to tap into the graduate transfer market at cornerback, and the Irish staff has offered Tulsa graduate transfer Akayleb Evans.

Evans has two seasons of eligibility remaining at whatever school he ultimately chooses. The 6-2, 188-pound cornerback finished with 29 tackles and three pass break ups while playing nine games during the 2020 season.

An 11-game starter his first two seasons at Tulsa, Evans missed all but three games in 2019 with a shoulder injury. He returned for the 2020 season and started nine games. Evans racked up a combined 47 tackles and six break ups in his first two seasons before the injury.

According to Pro Football Focus, Evans gave up 15 completions on 27 attempts this past season for just 166 yards. In 2020, Notre Dame's top cornerback - Nick McCloud - gave up 30 completions on 56 targets for 410 yards.

Evans gave up just 23 completions on 39 attempts for a total of 255 yards in the 2017 and 2018 seasons combined.

Notre Dame first-year defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens both came from Cincinnati, which is in the same league as Tulsa. Both coaches are very well aware of what Evans brings to the game.

Notre Dame would look at Evans as a field cornerback.

