Notre Dame Draft Evaluation: Opponent Overview - Purdue Boilermakers

Ryan Roberts breaks down the top NFL Draft prospects for Notre Dame's third opponent, the Purdue Boilermakers

The 2020 season was one to forget for the Purdue Boilermakers team, as was the case for the majority of Big Ten programs amidst a COVID ridden year. Injuries to stalwarts like former wide receiver Rondale Moore and current stud pass rusher George Karlaftis III did nothing to make matters better.

Heading into the 2021 season, there is reason for optimism for head coach Jeff Brohm and the team, which returns a substantial amount of starters. Of that experience coming back, there are several players with next level talent that NFL evaluators need to keep an eye on.

If healthy, Purdue may have an opportunity to give the Fighting Irish an interesting game. If that does come to fruition, these talented upperclassmen with NFL aspirations, could be a huge reason why.

George Karlaftis, Edge (6040e, 278e)

You would be hard pressed to find a 2022 NFL mock draft currently that does not feature George Karlaftis amongst the first 32 selections. Originally a resident of Athens, Greece, Karlaftis and his family moved to West Lafayette during junior high.

He would follow his father's roots, opting to play for the hometown Boilermakers. Bordering on five-star status, Karlaftis was a big get for Purdue.

His impact was felt instantly, including a 17.0 tackle-for-loss performance as a true freshman. Injury, scheme fit and a positive COVID case would half his momentum as a sophomore. Now back to an even front in 2021, the talented edge rusher is ready to get back on track amongst the elite in college football.

Karlaftis’ size and power are easy to see, and expect for that matter. The closing burst, however, is not ordinary for a player this size.

David Bell, Wide Receiver (6004e, 200e)

While Rondale Moore was dealing with durability issues over the last two seasons, rising junior wide receiver David Bell took full advantage of his opportunities, posting 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns on 139 receptions in just 18 games.

While nothing physically stands out about Bell, he is a catch point dynamo who excels with outstanding body control in the air. He tracks the football extremely well working down the field, having a knack for making plays at its highest point. Competitiveness is the name of his game.

With an extremely generous 6’2” listing on the official site, It’s hard to imagine that Bell’s play in the air will translate as well on the next level. Athletically, Bell is an ordinary mover, lacking the vertical speed to consistently win in that phase.

There is certainly a role for Bell at the next level, but first round talk early is a bit rich.

Jaylan Alexander, Linebacker (6005v, 239v)

A spark plug in the middle of the Boilermaker defense, Jaylan Alexander fits the modern mold of undersized run and chase backers who make their impact felt in pursuit.

More of a block slipper than stack and shed type, Alexander makes his living beating opposing offensive lineman to the spot.

He is comfortable working in zone coverage, quickly closing passing lanes with plus movement skills. Alexander is the type of athlete on the second level that NFL teams tend to value.

There is an absence of physicality currently. Alexander can get overwhelmed a bit at the point of attack, giving up way too much ground working against contact.

The baseline athletically is very appealing. Alexander could wind up being selected a lot higher than some realize.

Cory Trice, Cornerback (6030e, 210e)

Super long with an intriguing combination of size, zone instincts and vertical speed, Junior cornerback Cory Trice is your prototype cover three corner who lets his feel for the game take over.

Although it is a little scheme specific, there are some teams that will have Trice near the top of the cornerback board. He is a smooth overall athlete, very rarely letting anyone get on top of him. His length pays huge dividends to his impact, affecting the catch point and back shoulder game big time. Trice is as physical as they come, playing with great effort in run support.

Boasting long levers, his change of direction is never going to anything more than ordinary. Some quick footed wide receivers will cause him issues getting in and out of breaks. Even so, Trice’s size profile and zone awareness is a huge bonus for a team to develop.

Zander Horvath, Running Back (6021v, 234v)

Boasting an interesting blend of size, power and impact as a pass receiver, Zander Horvath resembles former Oregon State and Chicago Bear running back Ryan Nall physically.

Possessing some solid explosiveness for a player his size, Horvath is able to get vertical in a hurry, quickly accelerating to open daylight. There is a no nonsense approach, churning out a ton of hidden yardage. His comfortability as a receiver may be the most intriguing element for Horvath.

With lack of dynamic ability, there may be some limitations to his impact as a full time half back.

The potential for him to work as a west coast full back in the vein of Kyle Juszczyk, cashing in on his versatility, movement skills and work in the passing game.

Damarcus Mitchell, Linebacker (6023v, 256v)

A throwback second level defender, Demarcus Mitchell is a physical dude working mostly at the MIKE position.

Mitchell is a physical defender who has zero issue mixing it up inside the box. He is your traditional tackle to tackle enforcer who does not want to stray too far away from the middle of the field.

There is some notable explosiveness working downhill, as well as outstanding size to come up on ball at points. Mitchell looks a little unnatural in coverage, limiting his upside at the next level.

Special teams will have to be his calling card to offer an opportunity to stick.

Anthony Watts, Interior Defensive Line (6033v, 286v)

A battle tested interior lineman with a notable first step, Anthony Watts wasn’t able to build off of his productive 2019 season during the COVID ridden campaign.

With that down year, it was a no-brainer for Watts to exercise his extra year of eligibility and return to Purdue for the 2021 season.

Physically, Watts is an intriguing interior rusher who wears his 286 pounds well. With a plus first step, he can put opposing offensive lineman into quarry.

With increasing attention to a healthy Karlaftis, Watts has some big time opportunities to get some one on one chances. It’s up to Watts to capitalize.

Jack Plummer, Quarterback (6050e, 220e)

Looking every bit the part of your prototypical pocket passer on the next level, Jack Plummer had some impressive flashes during the haphazard campaign in 2020. Now fully entrenched in a quarterback battle with fifth year senior Aidan O’Connell for the starting position.

Plummer offers a little more athleticism at the position. He has shown the ability to pick up an occasional first down with his legs but make no mistake, his comfort is inside structure. Plummer has outstanding touch, putting several tantalizing bucket throws on film down the field.

The tools are interesting. A full year of opportunity will reveal what type of upside Plummer may have at the next level.

There is some extreme projection to the next level effectiveness for some of the Purdue standouts. One thing is certain, there is not an absence of talent in Coach Brohm’s arsenal.

With a nice showing against the Irish in the third game of the season, it presents the team with a huge opportunity to showcase their talent. On both offense and defense, there are several players to keep your attention.

