Notre Dame Opponent Insider: First Glance Look At Syracuse

Notre Dame (4-3) faces one of its toughest tests of the season on Saturday when it heads East to take on the 16th-ranked Syracuse Orange. The Dino Babers led squad is the second highest ranked team Notre Dame will face this season.

Game Date: Saturday, October 29

Start Time: 12:00 PM ET

Network: ABC

Current Line: Syracuse -3.0, O/U 47

Let's take a look at Syracuse.

HEAD COACH - Dino Babers (8th season)

Overall Record: 35-44 at Syracuse, 72-60 overall

Babers is in his seventh season at Syracuse, and the Orange are going through a much-needed resurgence. After a pair of 4-8 seasons to start his tenure, Babers led Syracuse to a 10-3 record. That was followed by a pair of 5-7 seasons, which a 1-10 campaign sandwiched in between.

At 6-1 the Orange already have the second most wins in a season under Babers, who came to Syracuse with the reputation of being a top offensive mind. His Eastern Illinois (19-7 in two seasons) and Bowling Green (18-9 in two seasons) teams won primarily with offense, but Syracuse in 2022 has been more about top-notch defense.

Prior to his time as a head coach Babers spent four seasons as an assistant at Baylor (2008-11) and four seasons at UCLA (2004-07).

Offensive Coordinator: Robert Anae (1st season)

Defensive Coordinator: Tony White (3rd season)

2022 RESULTS (6-1)

Louisville - Won 31-7

at UConn - Won 48-14

Purdue - Won 32-29

Virginia - Won 22-20

Wagner - Won 59-0

NC State - Won 24-9

at Clemson - Lost 21-27

Notre Dame

at Pittsburgh

Florida State

at Wake Forest

at Boston College

2022 STATISTICAL OVERVIEW

2022 STATISTICAL LEADERS

Rushing: RB Sean Tucker - 129 att., 698 yards, 5.4 YPC, 6 TD; QB Garrett Shrader - 99 att., 371 yards, 3.8 YPC, 6 TD; RB LeQuint Allen - 16 att., 138 yards, 8.6 YPC, 1 TD

Passing: QB Garrett Shrader - 124 com., 178 att., 69.7%, 1,601 yards, 13 TD, 4 INT, 164.82 rating

Receiving: WR Oronde Gadsden - 37 rec., 593 yards, 16.0 YPC, 5 TD; WR Devaughn Cooper - 18 rec., 234 yards, 13.0 YPC, 1 TD; RB Sean Tucker - 28 rec., 216 yards, 7.7 YPC, 2 TD; WR Courtney Jackson - 12 rec., 168 yards, 14.0 YPC, 1 TD

Tackles: LB Mikel Jones - 54; LB Marlowe Wax - 45; CB Garrett Williams - 32; DT Kevon Darton - 28; LB Derek McDonald - 27; ROV Justin Barron - 24; S Alijah Clark - 23; S Ja'Had Carter - 21; CB Duce Chestnut - 20

Tackles For Loss: LB Marlowe Wax - 6.5; LB Mikel Jones - 5.5; DE Steve Linton - 5.5; LB Leon Lowery - 5.5; DE Caleb Okechukwu - 5.5; DT Devon Darton - 2.5

Sacks: DE Steve Linton - 3.5; DE Caleb Okechukwu - 3.5; LB Mikel Jones - 3.0; LB Marlowe Wax - 2.5

Interceptions: CB Garrett Williams - 2; five players tied with 1

