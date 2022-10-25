Skip to main content

Notre Dame Opponent Insider: First Glance Look At Syracuse

A first glance look at Notre Dame's next opponent, the 16th-ranked Syracuse Orange

Notre Dame (4-3) faces one of its toughest tests of the season on Saturday when it heads East to take on the 16th-ranked Syracuse Orange. The Dino Babers led squad is the second highest ranked team Notre Dame will face this season.

Game Date: Saturday, October 29
Start Time: 12:00 PM ET
Network: ABC
Current Line: Syracuse -3.0, O/U 47

Let's take a look at Syracuse.

HEAD COACH - Dino Babers (8th season)

Overall Record: 35-44 at Syracuse, 72-60 overall

Babers is in his seventh season at Syracuse, and the Orange are going through a much-needed resurgence. After a pair of 4-8 seasons to start his tenure, Babers led Syracuse to a 10-3 record. That was followed by a pair of 5-7 seasons, which a 1-10 campaign sandwiched in between.

At 6-1 the Orange already have the second most wins in a season under Babers, who came to Syracuse with the reputation of being a top offensive mind. His Eastern Illinois (19-7 in two seasons) and Bowling Green (18-9 in two seasons) teams won primarily with offense, but Syracuse in 2022 has been more about top-notch defense.

Prior to his time as a head coach Babers spent four seasons as an assistant at Baylor (2008-11) and four seasons at UCLA (2004-07).

Offensive Coordinator: Robert Anae (1st season)
Defensive Coordinator: Tony White (3rd season)

2022 RESULTS (6-1)

Louisville - Won 31-7
at UConn - Won 48-14
Purdue - Won 32-29
Virginia - Won 22-20
Wagner - Won 59-0
NC State - Won 24-9
at Clemson - Lost 21-27
Notre Dame
at Pittsburgh
Florida State
at Wake Forest
at Boston College

2022 STATISTICAL OVERVIEW

Syracuse Preview

2022 STATISTICAL LEADERS

Rushing: RB Sean Tucker - 129 att., 698 yards, 5.4 YPC, 6 TD; QB Garrett Shrader - 99 att., 371 yards, 3.8 YPC, 6 TD; RB LeQuint Allen - 16 att., 138 yards, 8.6 YPC, 1 TD

Passing: QB Garrett Shrader - 124 com., 178 att., 69.7%, 1,601 yards, 13 TD, 4 INT, 164.82 rating

Receiving: WR Oronde Gadsden - 37 rec., 593 yards, 16.0 YPC, 5 TD; WR Devaughn Cooper - 18 rec., 234 yards, 13.0 YPC, 1 TD; RB Sean Tucker - 28 rec., 216 yards, 7.7 YPC, 2 TD; WR Courtney Jackson - 12 rec., 168 yards, 14.0 YPC, 1 TD

Tackles: LB Mikel Jones - 54; LB Marlowe Wax - 45; CB Garrett Williams - 32; DT Kevon Darton - 28; LB Derek McDonald - 27; ROV Justin Barron - 24; S Alijah Clark - 23; S Ja'Had Carter - 21; CB Duce Chestnut - 20

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tackles For Loss: LB Marlowe Wax - 6.5; LB Mikel Jones - 5.5; DE Steve Linton - 5.5; LB Leon Lowery - 5.5; DE Caleb Okechukwu - 5.5; DT Devon Darton - 2.5

Sacks: DE Steve Linton - 3.5; DE Caleb Okechukwu - 3.5; LB Mikel Jones - 3.0; LB Marlowe Wax - 2.5

Interceptions: CB Garrett Williams - 2; five players tied with 1

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

In This Article (1)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Will Fuller
Football

Notre Dame vs Syracuse Series History

By Andrew McDonough
Garrett Shrader 1
Football

Syracuse Depth Chart vs Notre Dame

By Bryan Driskell
Zeke Correll
Football

Upon Further Review: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Win Over UNLV

By Bryan Driskell
Al Golden
Football

Notre Dame Must Get Past Its Red Zone Woes

By Sean Stires
Notre Dame
Football

Notre Dame Has A Major Opportunity To Change Its 2022 Narrative

By Bryan Driskell
Notre Dame - Helmet
Football

Notre Dame Depth Chart vs #16 Syracuse

By Bryan Driskell
Prince Kollie
Football

Marcus Freeman Updates Notre Dame Injuries

By Sean Stires
DJ Brown - Cam Hart
Football

Notre Dame's Latest Bowl Projections Are All Over The Place

By Bryan Driskell