Notre Dame Opponent Insider: Talking Pitt Football

CoachDeDario

Notre Dame takes on Pittsburgh this weekend for its first road game of the season. It's a matchup of one of the nation's best offensive lines against arguably the best defensive line in the country.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario talks with Pitt insider Chris Peak of Panther-lair.com to breakdown this matchup. You won't find better insight on the Panthers anywhere!

Peak also provides great insights, and he has a strong grasp of this year's Pitt team, both how good they could be and what keeps them from taking the next step.

Make sure you check out our other pre-game coverage of Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh.

Series History - A look at the long rivalry between the Fighting Irish and Panthers.

Opponent Preview - Our initial breakdown of the Panthers, including statistical leaders and an overview of their offense and defense.

First Glance: Offense - Three Pitt players on offense that Irish fans should know about.

First Glance: Defense - Three Pitt players on defense that Irish fans should know about.

