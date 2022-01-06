Position Changes For Notre Dame To Consider In 2022

Filling holes on the depth chart isn't always about finding players from outside the program. Sometimes those holes can be filled with players inside the program. There are a number of players on the Notre Dame roster that can offer some positional flexibility that could help fill needs, whether they be smaller changes within a position group, or more dramatic changes.

Here are some players that could move and make an impact in 2022.

Rylie Mills To Defensive End

Mills, a rising junior, showed flashes this season as a potential impact interior player, but he was never better than when he spent some time at defensive end. Mills has a natural 3-4 end body and he shows the kind of quick initial burst to be a disruptive edge player in this defense.

Mills absolutely could develop into an impact edge in three-down looks, but I also think he can bring similar skills as a big end in a four-down that we saw from Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa. Mills, however, is longer, has a bit more mass and has a bit more pass rushing potential on the edge.

I could see this move happening and then Mills combining with Alexander Ehrensberger to be a really, really good big end combination next season with NaNa Osafo-Mensah also playing a key rotation role. I could see Mills being a bit of a breakout player for Notre Dame next season, especially with teams focusing so much on more proven players.

Joshua Lugg To Guard

The future at offensive tackle became the reality in the Fiesta Bowl, and that was a combination of true freshmen Joe Alt and Blake Fisher. Right now the only player that I would consider keeping outside to battle with them would be Tosh Baker. The return of Josh Lugg for a sixth season ensures veteran leadership, but if Lugg is going to help the football team it must come with a move inside.

My sources say that Lugg was told he wouldn't be guaranteed a starting spot if he returned, so the fact he still chose to come back speaks volumes about his love for Notre Dame, his willingness to compete and his desire to be a leader more than anything else.

That doesn't mean Lugg can't be a starter, or key part of the offense, but if that's going to happen it must happen inside. All of his injuries have sapped Lugg of the foot quickness and range to play on the edge as a tackle, but he battled all season. A move inside and finally having a season of good health could allow Lugg to finally play to his potential and be a key part of a strong Irish line.

Clarence Lewis To Safety / Xavier Watts To Wide Receiver

Okay, so follow me here. Notre Dame doesn't have a numbers problem at cornerback, it has an experience and top-level talent problem at cornerback. Lewis is a smart, try-hard player but he isn't athletic enough to be the kind of impact corner Notre Dame needs to play with and beat the "big boys," beginning in Columbus, Ohio to start the 2022 season.

Where I think Lewis fits best is at safety, but with the return of Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson, Houston Griffith and the possible addition of Northwestern transfer Brandon Joseph the safety depth chart is looking a lot better. You don't move Lewis to safety to bury him on the depth chart.

Wide receiver is a major problem, and I still believe that Watts could have been a really, really good wideout. I'm nervous about moving him back to wide receiver, which would keep him from really getting the development needed at safety. But with Notre Dame bringing in a new receivers coach for next season he would get a chance to have a fresh start, and Watts has the kind of playmaking juice the Irish need more of at wide receiver.

If Watts was open to moving to wide receiver, if he was promised every chance imaginable to compete for legit touches, if Lewis was open to moving to safety and if the young corners showed the staff enough to eat up the snaps at cornerback opposite Cam Hart, this dual move would eliminate the need to go outside the program for one of the wide receiver spots.

Of course, this move isn't happening unless Watts is being viewed as a legitimate player at wide receiver. Moving him to just give depth would be dumb, and that's not what I have in mind. My suggestion here is more about seeing him as someone who can be a playmaker at wide receiver right now, and give him a full offseason with a good position coach and he could really become a key part of the Irish wide receiving corps.

I could see Watts still developing into a playmaker at wide receiver, I could see Lewis being more comfortable at safety than corner. It would make sense for both, but it's still a gamble.

JoJo Johnson To Wide Receiver

Another secondary option that could help at wide receiver is Johnson, who was even better in high school as an offensive player than he was on defense. Johnson is a quick, shifty player with speed and he's a natural pass catcher.

He's coming off a knee injury, which complicates things, but if Johnson is able to get back into action this spring and summer I'd give him a serious look at wide receiver, where I think he could help Notre Dame over the next two seasons.

