Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne To Enter The Transfer Portal

Irish Breakdown has confirmed what was first reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN, Notre Dame junior quarterback Drew Pyne intends to enter the transfer portal following the 2022 season. Pyne stepped into the starting lineup early in the season and the Irish went 8-2 in games he started.

Pyne does not plan on playing in Notre Dame's bowl, which will be announced on Sunday.

The junior quarterback stepped into the lineup when starter Tyler Buchner went down with an injury in the loss to Marshall, which was the first game of the season. Pyne got his first career start in Notre Dame's 24-17 win over California. Notre Dame won three straight games with Pyne at the helm before a devastating loss to Stanford, which was followed by five more straight wins.

Notre Dame ended the season with a 37-28 loss to USC. Pyne threw for a career-high 318 yards but had two costly turnovers in the game.

With Pyne out, Notre Dame will have to decide whether Buchner is healthy enough and ready to start, or if the starting role falls to freshman Steve Angeli, who has yet to attempt a pass in his career.

Pyne's decision comes down to Notre Dame's desire to bring in a transfer portal quarterback. Pyne would have been given a chance to compete for the starting role this spring and in fall camp, but he chose to enter the portal.

Pyne finished the season with 2,021 passing yards to go with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions.

