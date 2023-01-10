Notre Dame Ranked 11th In Sports Illustrated Way-Too-Early Top 25

With the 2022 season now completely behind us its time to get our first look at the early Top 25 rankings. From the early look of it Notre Dame is on the outside looking in on the Top 10 lists. Sports Illustrated released its way-too-early Top 25 list and it ranked Notre Dame 11th.

"Marcus Freeman scored big in the transfer portal with the addition of Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman (nearly 13,000 career passing yards and 110 passing touchdowns). That addresses an immediate need for a program that was 98th in passing yards per game in 2022. Hartman should have a solid offense around him, though the loss of star tight end Michael Mayer leaves big shoes to fill at that position. Several defensive players have graduated and/or declared for the draft, so there will be some retooling on that side of the ball—but talent remains. The schedule will bring Ohio State and USC to South Bend, with a road trip to play Clemson." - Pat Forde, Sports Illustrated

This comes after Notre Dame finished the 2022 season ranked 18th. Notre Dame began the season ranked in the Top 10 but fell out quickly. The Irish rose back into the rankings thanks to them winning six of their final seven games.

Three of Notre Dame's 2023 opponents are also in the early Top 25 list from Sports Illustrated. Ohio State is Notre Dame's highest ranked future opponent, checking in at No. 6 in the list from Forde. Up next is USC, who ranks No. 8 in the early preseason. Rounding things out is Clemson, who checks in at No. 14.

In 2022, Notre Dame played five opponents that are in Sports Illustrated's Way-Too-Early Top 25. Notre Dame lost to Ohio State and USC but beat Clemson, North Carolina and South Carolina.

