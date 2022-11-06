Notre Dame Ranked No. 25 In The Latest Coaches Poll

Notre Dame is back in the Top 25 after a dominant 35-14 victory over Clemson. The Tigers were ranked fifth in last week's USA TODAY Coaches Poll, but they fell to 12th after the whipping that Notre Dame handed them.

Notre Dame has not been ranked in the Top 25 since it lost to Marshall in the second game of the season. The Irish have gone 6-1 since then and are in the midst of a three game winning streak that includes back-to-back wins over ranked opponents.

Notre Dame now has victories over the current No. 12 team (Clemson) and a 45-32 road win over North Carolina, who ranks No. 14 in the latest Coaches Poll.

The Irish play Navy (3-6) and Boston College (2-7) the next two weeks before finishing the season with a road game at USC. The Trojans are currently ranked No. 7 in the latest Coaches Poll.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter