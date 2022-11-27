Skip to main content

Notre Dame Ranks 19th In Latest Associated Press Poll

Notre Dame fell six spots to No. 19 in the latest Associated Press poll, following the team's loss to USC

Notre Dame ended the regular season with a 38-27 loss to USC, which resulted in the Irish dropping in both polls. Earlier the Irish were ranked 19th in the final Coaches Poll of the regular season, and the Associated Press also released their rankings and dropped the Irish to the 19th spot.

Notre Dame was ranked 13th a week ago following its 44-0 drubbing of Boston College, but the Irish fell six spots in the latest poll. Notre Dame is the highest ranked four-loss team in the country and is one of three four-loss teams to be ranked. The Irish are joined by No. 20 South Carolina and No. 21 Texas.

Two of Notre Dame's losses this season were to USC and Ohio State, who ranked 4th and 5th, respectively in the latest polls. The Irish also beat No. 10 Clemson (35-14) and No. 24 North Carolina (45-32).

