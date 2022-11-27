Notre Dame Ranks 19th In Latest Associated Press Poll

Notre Dame ended the regular season with a 38-27 loss to USC, which resulted in the Irish dropping in both polls. Earlier the Irish were ranked 19th in the final Coaches Poll of the regular season, and the Associated Press also released their rankings and dropped the Irish to the 19th spot.

Notre Dame was ranked 13th a week ago following its 44-0 drubbing of Boston College, but the Irish fell six spots in the latest poll. Notre Dame is the highest ranked four-loss team in the country and is one of three four-loss teams to be ranked. The Irish are joined by No. 20 South Carolina and No. 21 Texas.

Two of Notre Dame's losses this season were to USC and Ohio State, who ranked 4th and 5th, respectively in the latest polls. The Irish also beat No. 10 Clemson (35-14) and No. 24 North Carolina (45-32).

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter