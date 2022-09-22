Skip to main content

OL Elijah Paige Decommits From Notre Dame

Notre Dame's 2023 recruiting class suffered another loss with Arizona offensive tackle Elijah Paige leaving the class

Notre Dame's 2023 recruiting class suffered another major play today with Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle offensive tackle Elijah Paige deciding to leave the class with a decommitment. 

Sources indicated to Irish Breakdown that the biggest issue for Paige involved distance from his home in Arizona.

Notre Dame landed the talented offensive tackle back in June when he picked the Irish over USC, Oregon, Michigan State and others. This followed an early June visit to South Bend that sealed the deal, at the time. Notre Dame wanted at least one pure tackle in the class, and Paige certainly fit that mold at 6-6 and 305 pounds with long arms and good athleticism.

Losing Paige means the Irish are down to four commitments in the class with Charles Jagusah, Sullivan Absher, Sam Pendleton and Joe Otting still on board. Notre Dame is fine from a numbers standpoint, but Paige was the only pure left tackle in the class, although Jagusah and Absher could play tackle, neither project as standouts on the left side.

The one positive for Notre Dame is timing, as Paige committed early enough to allow the staff to look for more tackles in the 2023 class, should they decide to fill that spot. Notre Dame could choose to just focus on the 2024 class at this point, but adding another pure tackle in the 2023 class would be idea.

Paige is ranked as the No. 234 player in the country according to 247Sports. He's also ranked as a four-star by Rivals but is a three-star by On3 and ESPN.

