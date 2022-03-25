Notre Dame Prospect Profile: QB Jackson Arnold
A look at Notre Dame 2023 quarterback target Jackson Arnold, who is currently committed to Oklahoma.
JACKSON ARNOLD PROFILE
Hometown: Denton, Texas
High School: Guyer
Height: 6-1
Weight: 190
IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect)
Upside Grade: 4.5
Offers: Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Florida, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, Nebraska, Michigan State, Baylor, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, TCU, Colorado, Mississippi State, Texas Tech, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Kansas
Recruited By: Tommy Rees
RECRUITING RANKINGS
247Sports: 4-star - No. 35 overall - No. 6 quarterback
ESPN: 4-star - No. 41 overall - No. 2 dual threat quarterback
Rivals: 4-star - No. 66 overall - No. 8 quarterback
On3: 4-star - No. 79 overall - No. 8 quarterback
Composite: 4-star - No. 40 overall - No. 6 quarterback
FILM ANALYSIS
Arnold is another prospect whose game made a big jump as a junior. He was a solid player for Denton Guyer as a sophomore while playing behind Eli Stowers, but his game really took off as a junior once he became the full-time starter.
Arnold doesn't have the elite physical tools of other top quarterbacks in the class but he is a gamer and he makes a ton of plays as both a passer and runner. In the pocket he has a throwing style that is very clean, compact and repeatable. He keeps a good base, his throwing motion is fast and he can drive the ball relatively well.
When he gets a clean pocket and stays with his mechanics Arnold throws a really, really good football. He throws a good deep ball with impressive touch and he can drive the ball over the middle well. His quick release allows him to get the ball out quickly and he can adapt arm angles when needed. Vizzina is also an impressive athlete that is a threat on designed runs, but he's most impressive when things break down in the pass game.
Arnold can get inconsistent with his pocket mechanics and he'll rush things quite a bit when he gets pressured. He'll need to improve his pocket presence, which isn't surprising considering the fact he's only been a full-time starter for one season. With more experience I also expect his timing and ability to process through reads to improve.
There's a lot to like about this Oklahoma commit and he has plenty of room for improvement.
