Skip to main content

Notre Dame Prospect Profile: QB Jackson Arnold

A look at Notre Dame 2023 quarterback prospect Jackson Arnold

A look at Notre Dame 2023 quarterback target Jackson Arnold, who is currently committed to Oklahoma.

JACKSON ARNOLD PROFILE

Hometown: Denton, Texas
High School: Guyer

Height: 6-1
Weight: 190

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect)
Upside Grade: 4.5

Offers: Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Florida, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, Nebraska, Michigan State, Baylor, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, TCU, Colorado, Mississippi State, Texas Tech, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Kansas

Recruited By: Tommy Rees

RECRUITING RANKINGS

247Sports: 4-star - No. 35 overall - No. 6 quarterback
ESPN: 4-star - No. 41 overall - No. 2 dual threat quarterback
Rivals: 4-star - No. 66 overall - No. 8 quarterback
On3: 4-star - No. 79 overall - No. 8 quarterback
Composite: 4-star - No. 40 overall - No. 6 quarterback

FILM ANALYSIS

Arnold is another prospect whose game made a big jump as a junior. He was a solid player for Denton Guyer as a sophomore while playing behind Eli Stowers, but his game really took off as a junior once he became the full-time starter.

Arnold doesn't have the elite physical tools of other top quarterbacks in the class but he is a gamer and he makes a ton of plays as both a passer and runner. In the pocket he has a throwing style that is very clean, compact and repeatable. He keeps a good base, his throwing motion is fast and he can drive the ball relatively well.

When he gets a clean pocket and stays with his mechanics Arnold throws a really, really good football. He throws a good deep ball with impressive touch and he can drive the ball over the middle well. His quick release allows him to get the ball out quickly and he can adapt arm angles when needed. Vizzina is also an impressive athlete that is a threat on designed runs, but he's most impressive when things break down in the pass game.

Arnold can get inconsistent with his pocket mechanics and he'll rush things quite a bit when he gets pressured. He'll need to improve his pocket presence, which isn't surprising considering the fact he's only been a full-time starter for one season. With more experience I also expect his timing and ability to process through reads to improve.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There's a lot to like about this Oklahoma commit and he has plenty of room for improvement.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Kyren Williams
Football

Notre Dame Pro Day Preview

By Ryan Roberts8 hours ago
Christopher Vizzina 1
Recruiting

Notre Dame Prospect Profile: QB Christopher Vizzina

By Bryan Driskell13 hours ago
Dante Moore 2
Recruiting

Notre Dame Prospect Profile: QB Dante Moore

By Bryan Driskell15 hours ago
Dante Moore
Recruiting

Notre Dame 2023 Big Board: Quarterbacks

By Bryan Driskell17 hours ago
Jayden Limar
Recruiting

Notre Dame Makes The Top 9 For Running Back Jayden Limar

By Ryan RobertsMar 23, 2022
Braylon James - Carnell Tate
Football

Midweek Musings: Notre Dame And Position Group U, Wide Receiver Recruiting, Clemson vs USC

By Bryan DriskellMar 23, 2022
Rico Flores
Recruiting

Rico Flores Is Excited To Make His First Trip To Notre Dame

By Ryan RobertsMar 23, 2022
Jason Robinson Jr 1
Recruiting

Notre Dame Is Making A Run At USC WR Commit Jason Robinson Jr.

By Ryan RobertsMar 23, 2022