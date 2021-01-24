Notre Dame Commit Profile: OL Ty Chan

The second offensive lineman to commit to Notre Dame in the 2022 class was Ty Chan.

TY CHAN PROFILE

Hometown: Groton, Mass.

High School: Lawrence Academy

Height: 6-6

Weight: 275

IB Grade: 3.5 (Top 300 caliber player)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State, Nebraska, Michigan State, Boston College, Virginia, Minnesota, Duke, Syracuse, Vanderbilt

Recruited By: Jeff Quinn

RECRUITING RANKINGS

ESPN: 4-star - No. 153 overall - No. 22 offensive tackle

Rivals: 4-star - No. 189 overall - No. 27 offensive tackle

247Sports: 4-star - No. 229 overall - No. 22 offensive tackle

Composite: 4-star - No. 182 overall - No. 23 offensive tackle

FILM ANALYSIS

At 6-6 and 265 pounds, Chan is still on the thin side, but he has the kind of frame that should allow him to easily get to 300 pounds. His length is above-average for a 6-6 player, and although he lacks elite length, he has the necessary length for tackle. Chan is an incredibly raw blocker at this point, and that's partly due to him playing on both sides of the ball in high school, which has prevented him from focusing just on the technique needed to thrive at offensive tackle.

He shows good quickness off the ball and good flexibility for someone his size. Chan shows off fast hands and he has some punch, although right now you see that more of him on defense than you will on offense. The tools for Chan to develop into a top tackle are there, but he'll certainly need a lot of work.

Chan will need to learn to bend with his knees and not lunge as much as he does now. He has the flexibility and athleticism to do it, but the technique isn't there yet. He shows strong hands and a strong base for his size, and that will become a top strength once he gets into a college weight room.

I'm interested to see how he develops over the next year. He might need some time, but there's a lot to like about his upside. Right now he plays right tackle, but with work he could potentially be a left tackle target for the Irish.

Sophomore Highlights

GRADE KEY

5.0 - Elite player

4.5 - All-American caliber player

4.0 - Multi-year starter

3.5 - Key role player / Late career-starter

3.0 - Backup

———————

