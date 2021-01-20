Notre Dame Commit Profile: OL Joey Tanona

Notre Dame's first commit in the 2022 class is offensive lineman Joey Tanona, one of the top players in the Midwest.

JOEY TANONA PROFILE

Hometown: Zionsville, Ind.

High School: Zionsville

Height: 6-5

Weight: 290

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber player inside, Top 150-200 at tackle)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Offers: Notre Dame, Ohio State, LSU, Penn State, Michigan, Iowa, Purdue, Nebraska, Tennessee, Michigan State, Kansas State, Indiana, Arizona State, Cincinnati

Recruited By: Jeff Quinn

ESPN: 4-star - No. 87 overall - No. 14 OT

247Sports: 4-star - No. 179 overall - No. 18 OT

Rivals: 4-star - No. 179 overall - No. 4 G

Composite: 4-star - No. 139 overall - No. 16 OT

FILM ANALYSIS

Tanona played left tackle for Zionsville as a sophomore and then moved to center as a junior. He looked comfortable as a young tackle and his transition to center was seamless. That versatility is exactly what you want and need in a top young lineman.

He’s now listed at 290-295 pounds, but he still shows room to keep adding good weight. I believe Tanona will be an easy 300+ pounds in college.

The Zionsville star is athletic for his age. He shows an impressive burst off the line, he quickly got to the edge as a sophomore tackle, and he works well to the second level inside and outside.

Athletically he has all the traits needed to thrive in pass pro on the edge, possessing quick feet out of his stance and easy change of direction skills. As a center his athleticism really took off, and his ability to win with quickness and leverage was impressive. He has the athletic traits to be a really good tackle, but those same traits translate into him potentially being one of the best interior blockers in the nation.

From a rankings standpoint, I view Tanona as a Top 150 caliber player as an offensive tackle, but he's a legit inside the Top 100 as an interior blocker.

Tanona is strong for his age, which combines well with his quickness to make him highly effective in the run game. As he gets stronger and fills out his frame he should become a dominant force in the run game at the next level.

Tanona must continue to work on pad level, footwork, using his hands more forcefully and playing with better angles as a tackle, but those are all traits that are coachable, and he’s at a good place for his age. Those aspects of his game were much cleaner and more effective as a center.

Junior Highlights

GRADE KEY

5.0 - Elite player

4.5 - All-American caliber player

4.0 - Multi-year starter

3.5 - Key role player

3.0 - Backup

