Notre Dame Reveals Shamrock Uniforms In Epic Hangover Video

Notre Dame released its Shamrock Series uniforms for its October 8 matchup against BYU, which will be played in Las Vegas. The program released the uniforms with an epic video that was filmed in Las Vegas, and it was a parody of the movie The Hangover.

Head coach Marcus Freeman, defensive end Isaiah Foskey and tight end Michael Mayer were all in the video, along with former Notre Dame players Mike Golic and Mike Golic Jr.

This video was incredibly well done and entertaining.

Notre Dame and BYU haven't played since 2013, a game the Fighting Irish won 23-13. Notre Dame and BYU have met six times, with the first coming back in 1992, a game won by the Irish (42-13). Notre Dame won this matchup in 1992, 1993, 2003, 2005, 2012 and 2013. BYU beat the Irish in 1994 and 2003.

The last three matchups were played in South Bend, including a 17-14 victory by Notre Dame in 2012.

BYU is coming off a 10-3 season in which it went 6-1 against Power 5 opponents, including a 35-31 win at USC, a 26-17 win over Utah and a 66-49 win over Virginia. This is the last season that BYU will play as an independent before joining the Big 12 beginning with the 2023 season.

