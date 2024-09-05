Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard Makes Ultimate Teammate Move in Latest NIL Deal
One of the biggest takeaways from Notre Dame's 23-13 victory at Texas A&M on Saturday night was that transfer quarterback Riley Leonard didn't get sacked once while dropping back for the Fighting Irish.
Perhaps as a result of that, but more likely because he's a good teammate, the Notre Dame signal caller is planning on giving his next NIL deal to the offensive line that protects him.
Leonard is slated to be at Dick's Sporting Goods as part of an NIL deal on Friday from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. ET. Instead of taking the money (and gift cards) and running however, Leonard is inviting his entire offensive line and letting them all split the payment.
Leonard said the following in a statement to On3 Sports:
“It means a lot to be able to share an opportunity like this with my teammates, in fact it’s essential to me,” Leonard told On3 in a statement. “I know I’m the quarterback of this team, but we can’t win on and off the field if we’re not doing this stuff together.
“I am very grateful to DICK’S for giving us the chance to connect with fans in such a fun way as a unit and especially to be able to involve my O-Linemen. Things are always better for everyone when they’re around.”
Notre Dame, Leonard, and his offensive line are set to take on Northern Illinois at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday for the Fighting Irish home opener.
