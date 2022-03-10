Notre Dame Running Backs Have A Chance To Be Special

Breaking down the Notre Dame backfield, which has a chance to be special in 2022

It's not often a team can lose a captain and back-to-back 1,000-yard runner from its backfield and feel good about the next season, but that is absolutely where Notre Dame is heading into the spring.

Notre Dame must replace Kyren Williams, but the backfield returns a very deep, talented and diverse group of runners. If the unit can reach its full potential under position coach Deland McCullough the 2022 season could be outstanding for the backs.

That is the topic of discussion in our latest podcast.

Yes, losing Williams stings, but the backfield has a chance to be even better in 2022. Part of that is expected improvement up front and a more dynamic athlete at quarterback, but the talent is also very, very good.

We break down the games of Chris Tyree, Logan Diggs, Audric Estime and Jadarian Price during the show.

We spent a lot of time on Tyree and why we think his numbers took a step back in 2021, why he could have a major breakout in 2022 and how the staff should use him. That is followed by a look at Diggs, who impressed during his freshman campaign and is poised to become a difference maker for the Irish.

Estime is a player that gets overlooked a bit because of the presence of Tyree and Diggs, but he will get a shot to change the narrative this spring. Next we talk about Price before diving into analysis of how the staff needs to properly use the three returners together this season.

