Notre Dame Running Backs Talk Spring Ball, Improvement, Brotherhood

Notre Dame's running backs were able to talk spring ball, improving their game and coming together as a unit following Tuesday's spring practice.

Here is what they all had to say:

Chris Tyree

Tyree updated his injury status among the other topics he discussed. Tyree is also now the elder statesmen in the room, and he talked about taking on more of a leadership role and head coach Marcus Freeman.

"I think it's just been up to me being more vocal. Leading by example is not just one thing that a leader does; it's not what we do here. I've been pushed to become more vocal and just hold people accountable. So, it's been good for me so far."

"I think his standard is something that is based off one, competitiveness. No matter what we're doing, we're always competing against each other. I mean, it's crazy, but one big thing is competitiveness. I think another thing is just looking out for your brothers, the people next to you. So, it's been good for us."

Audric Estime

Estime appeared comfortable and confident during his interview session. He talked about what he learned over the last year and his goals for the spring.

"I just learned that every day is a new day. You've got to bring it everyday. You can't just go hard this day and take the next day off, because college is college and everyone's bringing it, everyone has a goal, everyone wants to make it to the next level. If you want to make the next level too, you just gotta give 100% every day. It's not just on the football field, but it's in a weight room, in the classroom, in the meeting room and whatever you're doing you just got to give 100%."

"My goal honestly is just get better in all areas, route running, be more patient, pass blocking. My ultimate goal is just honestly to know the game of football, understand it more and just take my knowledge of the game to the next level."

Jadarian Price

Price has made his presence felt in spring practice and he talked about coach Deland McCullough and the older players welcoming him.

"Coach McCullough knows a lot about the game. He spends time on it. As a young guy, I respect that and I look at that as someone to watch and learn from because he's had experience at that position."

"Relationship-wise they've done a great job of bringing me in as a part of the running back family since the summer when Chris was my host and back in December for my other visit when Audric was my host. They've done a great job and I've definitely instantly become comfortable around them."

