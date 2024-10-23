Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame and New Sponsor Address a Long-Time Fan Complaint

Notre Dame teams up with a new sponsor to tackle a long-time fan concern. See how this partnership aims to improve the fan experience.

John Kennedy

Fans tailgate in the parking lot before a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Stanford at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in South Bend.
Fans tailgate in the parking lot before a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Stanford at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Verizon becomes official sponsor of Notre Dame Athletics

Notre Dame Global Partnerships has recently announced that Verizon is now an official sponsor of Notre Dame athletics and all of its varsity athletic teams. One of Verizon's goals through this initiative will be to enhance the college sports fan and athlete's experience with specifically engineered connectivity geared towards this group's specific technological needs.

What strikes me the most about the early reports about this partnership is what Verizon is doing to immediately address a long-time Irish fan complaint.

Technology is only great when it works

Verizon's top priority regarding the enhancement of the Notre Dame fan game-day experience has been to install service upgrades in the parking areas to improve connectivity during home football weekends. I must tell you, this is a much-welcomed, appreciated, and needed upgrade.

As a content creator, I have attempted to record live footage from tailgate areas for the Always Irish YouTube channel but could not find any semblance of good enough service to stream live to YouTube from a tailgate or essentially anywhere on campus on gamedays.

This problem has not just been limited to more bandwidth needing signals needed for live streaming, but I often do not receive calls or texts on gamedays. As soon as I leave the game and hit the toll road, delayed voicemails, calls, and texts start to pour in.

This has been extremely inconvenient for business, personal, and general safety reasons for as long as I can recall for many people. Credit to Verizon and Notre Dame for understanding and admitting there was an issue and addressing it as a team quickly. This partnership is off to a great start.

For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.

Published
John Kennedy
JOHN KENNEDY

