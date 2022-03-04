Notre Dame Spring Depth Chart On Offense: Best Guess

Taking a look at the best guess for the Notre Dame offensive depth chart for the start of spring

Notre Dame is now two weeks away from the first spring of the Marcus Freeman era. Notre Dame returns a lot of talent, it also has a lot of questions that must be answered. Part of those questions are about the depth chart.

With that in mind let's look at the Notre Dame depth chart on offense heading into the spring. Notre Dame hasn't released a depth chart, and it likely won't release one all spring. So I'm going to take my best shot at predicting what the depth chart will look like this spring.

QUARTERBACK

Buchner and Pyne will certainly spend the whole spring battling for the starting job, but I won't be surprised of Pyne takes the first reps on the first team when spring starts. He's the veteran, he's a great leader and he was No. 2 on the paper depth chart last season.

As much as I love Pyne as a leader and quarterback, I just don't see him being able to hold off Buchner all spring. Buchner's combination of athleticism, playmaking ability and passing potential is likely going to be just too good to keep him out of the starting lineup by the end of the spring.

I'm not sure of the health status of Powlus, who could have a tough time staying in front of Angeli.

RUNNING BACK

Tyree is the veteran and will likely being as the No. 1 running back, just like he was in the Fiesta Bowl. To be honest, I don't much care about who is listed one, two or three on the depth chart, the key for Notre Dame is getting Tyree, Diggs and Estime all involved in the offense.

I'm quite interested to see how Deland McCullough and Tommy Rees manage that trio of backs.

Flemister is currently listed on the roster but there are doubts about whether or not he'll actually be on the roster when the spring starts. Price enrolling early gives the Irish great depth at running back this spring.

WIDE RECEIVER

* - Walk on

Injuries, roster departures over the last year and poor recruiting have left Notre Dame in a tough spot on the receiver depth chart. Notre Dame will have just five healthy scholarship receivers this spring, and one of those players is a former walk on (Salerno).

The lack of numbers should help young players like Colzie, Styles and Thomas, who will get a ton of reps this spring. With Davis going down with a major knee injury in November I highly doubt he's ready to go this spring. Wilkins got hurt in early October, so I wonder if there's a chance that he does return by the end of spring.

To better understand how the different WR spots line up take a look at this photo, which shows who is to the field and who is to the boundary.

TIGHT END

There will be an intriguing battle for the No. 2 tight end spot this spring. With Berrong likely out all spring with an injury and George Takacs now in the transfer portal, it puts Bauman and Evans in a fierce battle for the spring No. 2 job.

OFFENSIVE LINE

There is a lot of projection here in regard to who plays where.

I won't be at all surprised of Alt and Fisher flip spots, but Alt left and Fisher right is how I like it the best. It's also how the pair lined up in the bowl game. Lugg started at right tackle in all 12 regular season games last season but I expect him to move inside to guard.

Baker and Carmody are intriguing players this spring, especially Carmody, who could remain at tackle (where he played last season) or move inside to guard, where his game is better suited. Of course, Irish fans can't wait to see if Spindler can make a move this spring.

