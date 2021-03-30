Notre Dame Spring Practice Highlights - Practice 2

Highlights and videos of Notre Dame's second spring practice of 2021

Notre Dame held its second practice of the 2021 spring this morning. You can find the highlights of that practice here:

Clip 1: QB Drew Pyne (#10) hits receiver Avery Davis (#3) on a crossing route during the team tempo period that starts off practice. This was the first-team offense during that period, and we also see left tackle Tosh Baker (#79) in the rep.

Clip 2: QB Jack Coan (#17) throws a slant to wideout Xavier Watts (#82). Andrew Kristofic (#73) is snapping the ball. Kristofic is getting work at guard and center for the Irish early in spring camp.

Clip 3: QB Tyler Buchner (#12) throws a quick pass to freshman wideout Lorenzo Styles Jr. (#21).

Clip 4: Linebacker Osita Ekwonu (#34) works through drills.

Clip 5: Safeties Houston Griffith (#3) and DJ Brown (#12) work through position drills.

Clip 6: Running back C'Bo Flemister (#20) works a ladder step drill.

Clip 7: The Irish offensive line works through a take off drill.

Clip 8: Defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (#95) and defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola (#57) working through a take off drill where they look to hit the right gap.

Clip 9: Corners Cam Hart (#5) and Clarence Lewis (#26) work on a ball drill. Lewis is playing the receiver and Hart is the corner. In this drill Hart is focusing on playing Lewis's hands, when he works his hands to the ball, Hart works his hands to break up the pass.

Clip 10: Sophomore receiver Jordan Johnson (#15) catches a slant route from QB Drew Pyne (#10).

Clip 11: Tight end Michael Mayer (#87) works on a pivot route with coach John McNulty looking on.

Clip 12: Wideout Braden Lenzy (#0) snatches a high slant throw out of the air. QB Jack Coan (#17) made the throw.

Clip 13: QB Drew Pyne (#10) throws a back shoulder pass to receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. (#18), who makes a great catch despite tight coverage from corner Cam Hart (#5).

Clip 14: Cornerback TaRiq Bracy (#28) is all over wideout Jordan Johnson (#15) during a one-on-one. Bracy picks off the Jack Coan (#17) throw in this one-on-one rep.

Clip 15: QB b (#10) hits wideout Lawrence Keys III (#13) up the seam for a big gain. Keys beat safety DJ Brown (#12) on this rep.

Clip 16: QB Tyler Buchner (#12) hits classmate Lorenzo Styles Jr. (#21) with Cam Hart (#5) in coverage during a one-on-one drill.

Clip 17: QB Jack Coan (#17) and wideout Braden Lenzy (#0) team up for a long touchdown. Lenzy beat corner Clarence Lewis (#26) on the play.

Clip 18: Nose tackle Kurt Hinish (#41) breaks up a pass attempt by QB Jack Coan (#17). You also see linebackers JD Bertrand (#27) and Marist Liufau (#35) in this rep.

Clip 19: QB Drew Pyne (#10) hits running back Kyren Williams (#23) during a seven-on-seven rep.

Clip 20: QB Jack Coan (#17) and wideout Joe Wilkins Jr. (#18) connect on a deep ball for a touchdown over top of the defense.

Clip 21: QB Tyler Buchner's (#12) attempt to wideout Xavier Watts (#82) is broken up by cornerback Ramon Henderson (#11).

Clip 22: QB Tyler Buchner (#12) hits wideout Lawrence Keys III (#13) on a crossing route.

Clip 23: QB Jack Coan (#17) hits running back Chris Tyree (#25) on a slide route and Tyree outruns the defense up the sideline.

Clip 24: QB Jack Coan's (#17) attempt to tight end George Takacs (#85) is broken up by freshman safety Justin Walters (#20).

Clip 25: Linebacker JD Bertrand (#27) is all over the jet sweep attempt to Lawrence Keys III (#13).

Clip 26: QB Drew Pyne (#10) gets outside on a bootleg and hits wideout Avery Davis (#3) on an out cut.

Clip 27: A pressure from NaNa Osafo-Mensah (#18) forces QB Tyler Buchner (#12) out of the pocket. Buchner's attempt to Takacs (#85) is picked off by freshman safety Justin Walters (#20).

Clip 28: Running back C'Bo Flemister (#20) with the carry.



Note: All video courtesy of Fighting Irish Media

