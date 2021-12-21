Stay Or Go: Notre Dame Corner Cam Hart Has A Bright Future

It would seem like a no-brainer that Notre Dame junior cornerback Cam Hart would return for his senior season in 2022, but as more scouts and analysts look at his measureables, and dive into his film, there at least needs to be a conversation about his future.

Everything I've been told is that Hart has every intention of returning to school in 2022, but he'll likely have some pulling at him once the season is over.

THE CASE FOR STAYING

Hart is still incredibly raw from both a technique and experience standpoint. He's really only been a cornerback for one full season. His game has so much more room for growth, but the God-given tools are there. Of course, those tools are why some outsiders might want him to leave, but he needs to continue refining his game.

Right now Hart would likely be at best a late day two pick, but the potential is there for him to make a big jump in 2022. With a year of experience under his belt and with another full offseason of tutelage from position coach Mike Mickens, Hart could explode on the national scene next fall.

Hart must clean up his technique, especially his early footwork and how he plays the ball down the field. His length is exceptional, and when he uses it correctly he's dynamic. When he doesn't, however, that length can hurt him because footwork mistakes by a longer corner (Hart is over 6-2) result in him getting out of position to a greater degree.

There is also room for Hart to improve his ability to play the football in the air. According to Pro Football Focus, Hart was targeted 61 times this season but he had just seven pass break ups. That's a decent number for a first season, but there were plenty of chances for him to make even more plays, and that is the next step for him.

Hart must also become a more consistently effective player, which comes from more experience and being more consistent with his technique. There was a three-game stretch where Hart was absolutely brilliant. Against Wisconsin, Cincinnati and Virginia, Hart allowed just one reception on 16 targets, which is an absurd 6.3% completion percentage.

In the final two games he allowed opponents to complete 5-10 passes, but those 5 completions went for just 18 yards because they were a bunch of throws behind the line.

Against Toledo and Purdue he allowed 11 completions on 18 attempts (61.1%) and gave up 116 yards. Against USC, North Carolina, Navy and Virginia he allowed 12 completions on 14 attempts (85.7%) and gave up 156 yards.

When Hart was on he was brilliant, but when he was off he wasn't nearly as effective and at times was bad. With another year of coaching and experience don't be surprised if we see the "good Hart" on a week-by-week basis, which would result in his emergence as one of the nation's best cover players, which will boost his drat stock greatly.

THE CASE FOR LEAVING

There is always the risk of injury, but in Hart's case I don't think it is nearly enough to sway him to leave.

It also isn't a great cornerback class after the first couple of players. There's a chance that Hart could come out now, have a strong offseason at the Pro Day (or maybe the NFL Scouting Combine) and rise up the draft boards.

A supremely confident player who might have some financial concerns at home might be tempted by that. I don't know Hart's background one way or another, so that is more of a general comment that he may or may not be in position to consider.

THE VERDICT

Of course, an improved performance in 2022 at Notre Dame, if followed by a similarly impressive pre-draft series of workouts would jump him up even higher .... perhaps much, much higher.

Ultimately, that is why Hart absolutely needs to return next season. He could sneak into the end of day two this year, but he could be a first round pick in 2023, he has that kind of talent.

If Hart commits to putting in the work, taking the coaching he'll get from Mickens and also develop as a leader I could see him being one of the biggest draft risers at cornerback next season.

