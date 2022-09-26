Upon Further Review: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Victory Over North Carolina

Notre Dame (2-2) earned a much-needed road victory this weekend when it headed south and blasted the previously unbeaten North Carolina Tar Heels (3-1). Notre Dame now heads into the bye week with some momentum that it desperately needed after starting the season with a pair of losses.

Before Irish Breakdown moves into the bye week and the remainder of the 2022 season we take one final look at the Irish victory over UNC.

This edition of Upon Further Review is Vince DeDario and Ryan Roberts breaking down the game.

During the offensive portion of the breakdown the guys discuss some of the play-calling and game planning aspects that led to Notre Dame's offensive success. That includes a look at the touchdown pass to Michael Mayer.

The staff also broke down the improvements in the run game from Mayer and the right side of the offensive line. There was also discussion about the wide receiver position, which is one area where improvement is still needed in several areas. There was talk about the blocking from that unit, which was much better.

On defense, the guys discuss how the defense, and the defensive line specifically, did a better job of containing the quarterback. Notre Dame's linebackers also played much better, and they break down how and why. The Irish coaches received a lot of praise during this portion of the breakdown.

Further at linebacker there was discussion about Jack Kiser's struggles in coverage and what they saw from Prince Kollie in his first extensive action of the season.

They tried to explain the break downs late in the game, which were puzzling.

