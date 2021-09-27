Upon Further Review: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Win Over Wisconsin

After breaking down the film we give our final thoughts on Notre Dame's victory over Wisconsin

Notre Dame made a statement in its 41-13 victory over Wisconsin. The Fighting Irish showed they were the better team, controlling action for much of the game and burying Wisconsin the fourth quarter.

After diving into the film of the victory we learned quite a bit about Notre Dame. There were some positives, some negatives and absolutely a lot of analysis to provide. That's exactly we did in our Upon Further Review show.

We begin the show talking about the Notre Dame offensive line and run game. There was plenty to criticize, but we also discussed some areas where we see a glimmer of hope, and even some improvement. We also discussed the slight improvement we saw with the pass protection.

Quarterback Jack Coan's performance was discussed as well, and we talked about what we liked from the Tommy Rees game plan and some areas where we'd like to see more added moving forward.

The second half of the show dives into the defense. We broke down the tremendous game plan that we saw, how well it was executed and what made the defense so dominant in the victory.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter