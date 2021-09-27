September 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomSubscribeSI TIX
Search

Upon Further Review: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Win Over Wisconsin

After breaking down the film we give our final thoughts on Notre Dame's victory over Wisconsin
Author:
Publish date:

Notre Dame made a statement in its 41-13 victory over Wisconsin. The Fighting Irish showed they were the better team, controlling action for much of the game and burying Wisconsin the fourth quarter.

After diving into the film of the victory we learned quite a bit about Notre Dame. There were some positives, some negatives and absolutely a lot of analysis to provide. That's exactly we did in our Upon Further Review show.

We begin the show talking about the Notre Dame offensive line and run game. There was plenty to criticize, but we also discussed some areas where we see a glimmer of hope, and even some improvement. We also discussed the slight improvement we saw with the pass protection.

Quarterback Jack Coan's performance was discussed as well, and we talked about what we liked from the Tommy Rees game plan and some areas where we'd like to see more added moving forward.

The second half of the show dives into the defense. We broke down the tremendous game plan that we saw, how well it was executed and what made the defense so dominant in the victory.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster
Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Jack Coan
Football

Upon Further Review: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Win Over Wisconsin

just now
Notre Dame
Football

Notre Dame Jumps To No. 9 In Latest AP Poll

15 hours ago
Notre Dame Defense
Football

Key Takeaways Of The Notre Dame Defense From The Win Over Wisconsin

16 hours ago
Drew White
Football

Notre Dame Moves Up To 7th In Latest Coaches Poll

17 hours ago
Kevin Austin
Football

Key Takeaways Of The Notre Dame Offense From The Win Over Wisconsin

18 hours ago
Chris Tyree
Football

Players Of The Game From The Notre Dame Victory Over Wisconsin

23 hours ago
Drew Pyne
Football

Take Five: Wrapping Up The Notre Dame Win Over Wisconsin, Drew Pyne, Kevin Austin

Sep 26, 2021
Notre Dame
Football

Notre Dame Notebook: Beating Wisconsin, Jack Coan's Health, Defensive Performance

Sep 25, 2021
Cam Hart 1
Football

Cam Hart Plays Crucial Role Is Notre Dame Victory Over Wisconsin

Sep 25, 2021