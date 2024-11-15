Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Fans’ Week 12 College Football Cheat Sheet

Notre Dame needs to win but could be better served with a few others

Nick Shepkowski

The Notre Dame Leprechaun celebrates a touchdown scored during a NCAA college football game against Florida State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in South Bend.
The Notre Dame Leprechaun celebrates a touchdown scored during a NCAA college football game against Florida State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
No. 8 Notre Dame (8-1) takes on Virginia (5-4) Saturday in the final home game of the year for the Fighting Irish. If things fall right for Notre Dame it will be back in Notre Dame Stadium roughly a month from now, hosting a College Football Playoff game as one of the top-eight seeds in the tournament.

First and foremost, Notre Dame needs to take care of its own business. That goes for this Saturday as well as the two games that follow as Army and USC remain on the schedule. Beyond that though, there are a few things that could certainly help Notre Dame's chances of moving up the rankings, getting a home game, and perhaps sneaking into No. 5 or No. 6 territory and the potential more favorable Second Round draw that could come with it.

With that in mind, here's what Notre Dame fans should be rooting for during the rest of Week 12 of college football.

Navy to Beat No. 25 Tulane

The Navy Midshipmen following a game against Notre Dame in 202
Oct 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Navy Midshipmen stand for the Navy alma mater after their game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Notre Dame destroyed Navy the final weekend of October and the Midshipmen then followed it up by losing at Rice. Although it's unlikely the Midshipmen will get back into the CFP rankings this season, a win over ranked Tulane would add slightly more validity to Notre Dame's resume.

Brian Kelly and LSU to Avoid Upset at Florida

Brian Kelly coaches LSU as the Tigers fall at Texas A&M
Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

LSU is technically still alive in the race for the SEC crown and that chaos is certainly easy to root for. LSU winning would help Texas A&M's resume (Alabama's as well) and as much as Notre Dame fans would enjoy seeing Brian Kelly lose, the Tigers avoiding the upset would do more good than bad.

No. 7 Tennessee to Upset No. 12 Georgia

Josh Heupel after Tennessee beat Kentuck
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel after a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Kentucky in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wait, isn't it best for Notre Dame if all the teams ahead of it lose?

For the short term that may be true but if you're looking for the best chances to make a deep run then avoiding Georgia for as long as possible is important in that. If Georgia loses three times before the SEC Championship game then its difficult to see the Dawgs getting in, even with one of the nation's toughest schedules.

Kansas to Upset Unbeaten BYU

Kansas players celebrate after scoring a touchdown against Iowa Stae
Nov 9, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Mello Dotson (3) celebrates after scoring a touch down during the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / William Purnell-Imagn Images

BYU sits unbeaten and with everything ahead of it this season. The Cougars appear to be a prime candidate to suffer a loss before season's end as it has played with fire multiple times to date, none being a closer call than last week's near-escape at Utah. Can Kansas pull the upset? It's worth noting the Jayhawks have lost six games this season, but none of those have been by more than six points.

