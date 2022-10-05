Notre Dame Will Find Out Just How Much It Has Improved Against BYU

Notre Dame (2-2) heads West this weekend to take on the 16th-ranked BYU Cougars. The Fighting Irish are riding a two-game win streak after beating California (3-2) at home and North Carolina (4-1) on the road before the bye week.

That followed a two-game losing streak to Ohio State (5-0) and Marshall (3-2). So which team is Notre Dame, the team that struggled offensively in the first three games and couldn't manage to beat Marshall, or the team that throttled California in the second half and dominated North Carolina?

In our latest show we discuss the opportunity that Notre Dame faces this weekend against BYU. We'll learn a lot about this team, and the Irish have a lot to play for in this game. We broke it all down in this video:

Notre Dame beating BYU would give the program a boost in momentum and confidence, and it would set up the chance to go on a run with Stanford (1-3) and UNLV (4-1) coming up next prior to a tough back-to-back stretch against No. 22 Syracuse (5-0) and No. 5 Clemson (5-0). It also gives head coach Marcus Freeman a chance to silence many of his early season doubters by beating a ranked opponent away from home.

We'll especially learn about the offense, which struggled much of the season prior to the break out against North Carolina. Is the run game we saw in the last six quarters legit? Is Drew Pyne the quarterback we saw shred North Carolina? Can Tommy Rees start pushing the right buttons from schematically and from a scheme standpoint?

All of those will be key to the Irish beating BYU, and if the unit thrives against this Cougar team it will show that Notre Dame has turned the corner.

There is also still plenty to learn about the defense as well against a BYU offense that is led by an outstanding quarterback and is starting to get healthy at the right time.

