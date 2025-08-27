Notre Dame Football Injury Report: Who's Out for Season Opener vs Miami
Notre Dame's season opener against Miami isn't until Sunday night, but on Tuesday, the Fighting Irish announced who won't be playing in the big game.
Notre Dame Football: Out for the Season
Kevin Bauman and Kedren Young's season-ending injuries occurred near the beginning of the month, so Notre Dame fans have been aware of that for a while.
However, Dylan Devezin and Brandon Young's injuries are fairly new, and both are done for the season.
On Monday, the Notre Dame Football Communications Department announced that both Devezin and Logan sustained left shoulder injuries, but the full extent of those injuries wasn't known until today.
Devezin is a senior walk-on who saw limited playing time a year ago on special teams and was used as a holder on extra points and field goals two seasons ago. Meanwhile, Logan is a freshman safety who was also expected to play on ND's baseball team this year.
Who's Out Against Miami
It's no surprise that offensive lineman Charles Jagusah is out after he broke his arm in a UTV accident back in July. Jagusah hasn't done a whole lot during camp, and the best-case scenario for him to suit up is in the Fighting Irish's home opener against Texas A&M on September 13th.
Jagusah was limited last season due to injury, but is arguably ND's best offensive lineman, and a potential day two NFL Draft choice if he chooses to enter the draft following the season.
On Monday, the Notre Dame Communications Department announced that senior walk-on tight end Justin Fisher suffered a knee injury. The news got worse the following day when Fisher was officially ruled out. Fisher played in 11 games last year and caught one pass for 16 yards and rushed once for four yards.
Cooper Flannagan suffered an Achilles injury back in January against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, but is expected to be back at some point this season. With Notre Dame already thin at the tight end position with Bauman and Fisher out, the sooner Flannagan gets back, the better.
Flannagan played in 13 games last year, starting five, and finished with four catches for 55 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Depending on how healthy Flannagan is once he returns, he could be a vastly underrated player for the Fighting Irish this season.
And last but not least, offensive linemen Devan Houstan and Peter Jones. The Notre Dame Communications Department announced both players' injuries on Monday, and less than 24 hours both were declared out. Houstan appeared in two games last year, while Jones played in three games last season.